Denise Richards Wishes ‘Beautiful’ Daughter Sami a Happy 20th Birthday: ‘Blessed to Be Your Mom’

Richards shares Sami — along with daughter Lola Rose — with her ex Charlie Sheen

Denise Richards/Instagram Denise Richards and daughter Sami Sheen

Denise Richards is celebrating her eldest daughter’s latest birthday milestone.

The Love Actually star, 53, shared a sentimental tribute to daughter Sami Sheen, whom she shares with ex Charlie Sheen, in an Instagram post to mark her 20th birthday.

Richards included a photo carousel that kicked off with a shot of her and her daughter wearing matching colors as they appeared to take a photo in front of a horse stable. In the snap, Richards pets a horse on the head as she poses in a light green Guns N’ Roses T-shirt while Sami stands next to her in a light green button-up blouse.

In the next few photos, the proud mom shares a glimpse of her daughter when she was a young child, including when she wore pink fairy wings as a toddler. She also showed an adorable mother-daughter shot of herself smiling as she held a young Sami in her arms.

Denise Richards/Instagram A photo of Sami Sheen that Denise Richards shared on Instagram.

Related: Denise Richards Admits Her Daughters Had ‘No Interest’ in Her Career Until They Saw Her on Friends

The final photo showed the actress’ mother, Joni Richards, holding a young Sami and her sister Lola Rose, now 18, in her arms.

“Happy 20th birthday my beautiful Sami girl 🌸,” Richards captioned the post. “I love you so much & I’m so proud of you.”

She went on to praise her daughter for being “beautiful inside” and having a “wise soul” since the day she was “born.”

Related: Denise Richards and Daughters Closer Than Ever After 'Hell House' Claims: Source

“I love you so much and I’m beyond grateful & blessed to be your mom. I love you girlie girl,” she added. “And your Nana is always watching over you & here with you always & I know she is so proud of you too. Happy Birthday 💕.”

Sami has grown close to her mom again after reportedly moving out of Richards' home in 2021 to live with her father. However, the mother-daughter duo appeared to have repaired their bond, and Sami even moved near Richards last year, a source told PEOPLE in July 2023. The insider added that Lola Rose was also living under her mother’s roof.

Story continues

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Sami has her own place — Denise helped her get set up and decorate everything and get settled in," the source said. "They're closer than ever now. Denise really wants to keep her girls close to her. She doesn't want to push them away."

"For Denise, it has been traumatizing trying to stay on top of everything and work full time," the insider added. "But she's a great mom and she has limitless energy for her kids. She puts them first above everything."



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.