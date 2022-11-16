Denise Richards’s vehicle shot in a road rage incident in Los Angeles

Denise Richards’s vehicle was shot at during a road rage incident Monday.

The 51-year-old actor’s representatives said that Richards and her husband Aaron were on their way to a film studio in a pickup truck on Monday 14 November.

As the couple slowed down to look for street parking, a passing motorist reportedly opened fire on the vehicle after becoming irritated while trying to pass.

No one was injured during the incident, but Richards was left shaken and arrived in tears to the film set, according to US media reports.

As per TMZ, the police were called after someone at the studio spotted gunshot damage on the Ford Shelby F-150 truck.

It has not been confirmed whether anyone attended the scene to take a report.

NBC News reported that the Los Angeles Police Department, which has jurisdiction in the area of the studio, said that it had no record of such a report and that no investigation was underway.

“We don’t even know where it happened at this point,” Officer Melissa Podany told the outlet.

(Getty Images)

The Independent has contacted Richards’s representatives for comment.

