Denise Richards Says She's Open to Returning to RHOBH — Even If Lisa Rinna Stays

Denise Richards, Lisa Rinna

Gregg DeGuire/Getty; Amy Sussman/Getty Denise Richards, Lisa Rinna

Denise Richards might be ready to brush off her diamond.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 51, said she'd be open to returning to the Bravo reality show following her abrupt exit after a two-season stint from 2019 to 2020.

"Yeah, I've always said that," Richards told Jeff Lewis on Thursday's episode of his SiriusXM show. "Never say never, you know."

That said, Richard did acknowledge that nobody from Bravo has reached out since she exited the show, "so I don't know where the rumors come from."

She added that she's still friends with "some of" the cast, and she's "definitely talked about" returning with pal Garcelle Beauvais.

Lisa Rinna, Denise Ricards

Stefanie Keenan/WireImage Lisa Rinna and Denise Richards

Richards also denied rumors that she won't return unless Lisa Rinna leaves the show. "That is not true. I would be fine with working with Lisa and filming with her. I never said I wouldn't come back with her," she said.

The pair had a very public falling out in the wake of Brandi Glanville's allegations that she and Richards hooked up. Although Richards and Rinna, 59, haven't spoken or seen each other since she left the show, Richards said they've texted.

"She reached out to me, she sent me a text apologizing," she explained. "There was a rumor that I never responded but I did respond — I responded right away."

Richards added, "I will say this: Lisa Rinna, she plays dirty, she can be really nasty, and so I think that's just something to know about with her being on the show."

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS -- Season:10 -- Pictured: (l-r) Garcelle Beauvais, Denise Richards, Lisa Rinna, Kyle Richards, Erika Girardi, Dorit Kemsley, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave

John Tsiavis/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

RELATED: Lisa Rinna Loves That Denise Richards Is Now on OnlyFans: 'Make Money, Baby'

The Wild Things star said she agrees "1,000 percent" that getting a coffee with Rinna would be warranted, following their 20-year friendship.

"I don't think I would ever; I could never be close friends with her after what happened," she said. "And I've watched a few of the last episodes and seeing how she's been, how's she's been on social media, I just don't agree with it. It's hard to be friends with someone like that."

Story continues

Richards added, "I think sometimes, some of the women will apologize when they get backlash. If they do something; that's something that I've noticed. But as far as Lisa, if you apologize — which, she apologized to me while we were actually filming, but then she just went back to the same behavior — so it's hard for me to actually believe that the apology is genuine."

RELATED VIDEO: Kyle Richards Explains Why She May Not Return to RHOBH: 'I Just Want to Live My Life in Peace'

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently airing Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.