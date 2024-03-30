Denise Richards Says Darker Hair Transformation Happened 'On a Whim' After Daughters Saw Old Photos (Exclusive)

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star credits her older girls for the switch

Emma McIntyre/Getty;Gotham/GC Denise Richards

Denise Richards credits her daughters for her brunette inspiration!

During the Midnight Mission's Easter Celebration in Los Angeles on Friday where she explained her reason behind the change, the former blonde, 53, exclusively explained to PEOPLE the reason behind her change.

“I went darker because actually, my older daughters were the ones that encouraged me to because they saw pictures of me when I first started acting and [when I was] a little younger, and they’re like, ‘Mom, we think you should go darker again,” Richards tells PEOPLE, adding that she did it “on a whim” after the suggestion.

Lifetime's Hunting Housewives star and her ex-husband Charlie Sheen share two daughters: Lola, 18, and Sami, 20. After their divorce, Richards adopted a daughter, Eloise, 12, in 2011.

Instagram Lola Sheen, Charlie Sheen, Sami Sheen, Denise Richards

In 2018, the actress married Aaron Phypers, and he adopted Eloise the following year.

While speaking with PEOPLE, Richards opened up about her family’s holiday traditions ahead of the Easter weekend.

“We love to cook and we have the family together," she said. "For Easter, it’s always been Easter egg hunts. My older girls are a little older but it's fun for them to see their little sister still enjoy the Easter bunny and an Easter egg hunt."

When it comes to the Two and a Half Men alum, 58, joining the gang, Richards said it all just “depends” on the holiday. However, “He's always welcome," she said.

“The more the merrier at our house. We just cook a lot of food, and friends and family come, so it’s always fun.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star also revealed whether or not she would be open to rejoining the franchise after an awkward "comeback moment" last season.

Nicole Weingart/Bravo Denise Richards on 'RHOBH'

Despite her past issues with cast member Erika Girardi, Richards said she wouldn’t let any of the previous disagreements sway her decision.

“I always say, ‘Never say never.’ I have nothing against her at all. It’s just silly fights on the show sometimes,” Richards told PEOPLE. “We’ll see what happens.”

In January, the Wild Things actress appeared on Podcast One's On Display with Melissa Gorga, where she reflected on her RHOBH screen time and how she’d considered skipping Kyle Richards' THC dinner before the now-infamous scene where she talked incoherently. Denise later said she had fallen ill with a virus prior to the dinner.

"I didn't want to not go because I didn't want [the housewives] to say, 'Oh, she didn't show up,'" Denise told Gorga, 45. "But whatever... I made an asshole out of myself."

Read the original article on People.