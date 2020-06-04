Denise Richards Celebrates 'Strong' Daughter Lola's 15th Birthday: 'Always a Ray of Sunshine'

Happy birthday, Lola Rose!

On Wednesday, Denise Richards celebrated her middle daughter turning 15 on Instagram, sharing three different photos of Lola from over the years.

"This beauty turned 15 on June 1.... 💕," the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 49, wrote. "Lola I'm so proud of the sweet, compassionate, funny, strong, girl you've become. My social 🦋... always a ray of sunshine ☀️ & Always so happy & positive no matter what the circumstances are. I love that about you. I'm proud to be your mom & I love you so much. Happy Birthday lola 🌈🎂."

Many of Richards' fellow Real Housewives franchise cast members wished Lola a happy birthday in the comments section, including Dorit Kemsley, Lisa Rinna, Tamra Judge, and Stephanie Hollman.

"Happy birthday beautiful Lola 🎂🎈🎉💕," wrote Kemlsey, 43.

Rinna, 56, commented, "Happy Birthday sweet Lola!!!! I hope this year brings you so much love and joy. Love you beauty! 🙏🏻❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Denise Richards/Instagram Denise Richards with daughters Sami, Eloise and Lola

Along with Lola, Richards shares daughter Sam, 16, with ex-husband Charlie Sheen. The Bravo star is also mom to 9-year-old daughter Eloise, whom her current husband Aaron Phypers is adopting.

Last summer, Richards opened up to PEOPLE's Celeb Parents Get Real about the values she holds near and dear to her heart when it comes to raising her children.

"I think that my daughters will tell you that I'm a strict parent," said Richards, who previously revealed she had installed security cameras outside her home to prevent Sam from going out to meet with boys without her permission.

"I definitely have rules and boundaries and there's consequences," Richards said, adding that she doesn't let her daughters "do whatever they want."

Charles Sykes/Bravo Denise Richards

While the Bravo star admitted that one of her daughters can be "extremely headstrong," she said she recognizes the positive values in that character trait as well.

“My father said, 'It might be challenging right now, but when she's an adult, you are going to be so grateful because she is going to be one strong woman,' " she explained.

"And that's when I was like, 'Okay, that's my daughter,' because I'm pretty sure I was probably very similar with my parents," Richards added.