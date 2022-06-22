Denise Richards And Charlie Sheen Both Support Their 18-Year-Old Daughter’s OnlyFans

Photo credit: NurPhoto - Getty Images

After Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars Denise Richards and Brandi Glanville were rumored to have had an affair, Denise denied the accusations and exited the show in 2019.

Since RHOBH, Denise has been focusing on her other on-screen roles.

Her current drama involves her ex-husband Charlie Sheen and recent controversies over her daughter’s OnlyFans account.

After a mysterious and dramatic departure from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Denise Richards has shifted her focus to new things in her life. Most notably, her family and other on-screen appearances.

At the time of RHOBH filming, Denise was also acting in The Bold and Beautiful, as well as the drama series Glow and Darkness.

A spokesperson said in a statement about her decision to leave the Real Housewives franchise that “she was looking to replace RHOBH with time loving her amazing husband, children, and who knows, maybe even friends now. She took her three productions down to two so now she can enjoy her family more, as well,” Newsweek reported.

It seems, however, that even the reduced workload doesn’t minimize the drama in Denise’s life.

In tonight's episode, Garcelle Beauvais brings up Denise's name—and it's a record scratch moment. Here's what Denise has been up to since she left RHOBH.

What’s up with Denise Richard’s Daughter Sami Sheen’s Only Fans?

Recently, much has come out about Denise’s 18-year-old daughter Sami with ex Charlie Sheen. In an Instagram post on June 13, Sami announced the debut of her OnlyFans account.

For those of you who are unfamiliar, OnlyFans is a subscription-based site where users can purchase access to people’s profiles. It’s mainly used for adult content and other explicit material.

Sami’s parents responded drastically differently to this news. Denise was in full sport, commenting early on: “Sami I will always support you & always have your back. I love you.”

Whereas Charlie Sheen said he does “not condone this.” However, “since I am unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity,” he said in an E! News statement.

Charlie and Denise were married for four years between 2002-2006, during which they had two daughters. Sami is the older sister of Lola who is 17 years old, according to an adorable mom bday post.

The different opinions on the matter encouraged further controversy from the ex-spouses. Charlie also said that Sami “is 18 years old now and living with her mother, this did not occur under my roof,” placing blame on the 51-year-old celebrity mom for their daughters’ new account.

Denise, as she tends to do, quipped back. “She makes her own choices,” she told E! News, “Sami is 18, and this decision wasn’t based on whose house she lives in.”

Denise’s IG is flooded with loving carousels of all her beautiful children.

In fact, Denise released a later statement on her own Instagram account applauding her daughter’s confidence and recognizing the hypocrisy in either of her parents’ judgment.

Based on Denise’s past work in Playboy and Wild Things and remembering Charlie’s early career, Denise doesn’t think she nor Charlie “can be judgmental of her choices,” she said on Instagram.

“I wish I had the confidence my 18 yr old daughter has,” Denise said, “And to ignore the negativity at her age? It took me many years & I still sometimes struggle. I’m in awe of her ability to shut out the noise. Because it can destroy you,” she explained.

Based on her exit from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, you know Denise has some experience in that field. I’m glad to see her supporting and learning from her daughter’s strength!

Why did Denise leave RHOBH?

Denise Richards announcing her departure from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after two seasons likely shocked few fans.

The news came courtesy of a publicist for Denise who confirmed to Variety that The Bold and the Beautiful actress is done with the series. There was no statement or comment from Denise—just news that she’s out. The report dropped just two hours before part two of the RHOBH reunion aired on Bravo in 2020.

Denise was previously vague about coming back, telling The Washington Post that she would return "if it makes sense."

"I actually had so much fun my first season, and I formed genuine friendships," she told The Post. "This season was very different, but I would never say I regret anything. I just roll with the punches."

So…following followed the on and off-screen drama surrounding season 10 of RHOBH, you probably know that Denise and former RHOBH cast member Brandi Glanville are feuding. Why? According to Brandi, the two women allegedly had an affair last season while Denise was married to husband Aaron Phypers. But Denise says it absolutely didn’t happen.

Things finally, finally surfaced on the Bravo show in July when Brandi opened up about her alleged affair with Denise. "I had been out with her and Aaron and I knew that they have, like, an understanding, like she could be with girls if she wanted to… The first night we met, something happened," Brandi told current cast members Kyle Richards, Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, and former cast member Kim Richards. Brandi also said that she and Denise were "completely wasted" when this all allegedly happened. "I don’t want you guys to judge me… I was uncomfortable. …I would have never slept with Denise if I thought that Aaron was not okay with it," she said.

Denise has denied the allegation multiple times."I did not have an affair," she told The Post. "There’s definitely consistency with the subject matter that comes up on this Housewives season, and that’s all I’ll say."

Denise also said that her "openness" on the reality show "definitely bit me in the ass a bit" during the season. "It’s a learning process. I went into the show just being myself, and I never wanted to try and play a part. I am who I am. People can believe whatever they want," she told the publication. Denise also referenced her turn as rebellious teenager Kelly (who has a same-sex hookup) in Wild Things, noting that the movie "was not a documentary."

As for those open marriage claims, Denise said they’re bogus. "If I had an open marriage, I would be open about it," she told The Post.

Brandi responded to the news of Denise’s departure on Twitter. "The word of the night is calculated #timing," she wrote. "#Are you f*cking kidding me."

The word of the night is calculated #timing #Are you fucking kidding me — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) September 10, 2020

Brandi also suggested that she was going to appear on the RHOBH reunion show, but host Andy Cohen said during the second part of the reunion that Bravo decided not to invite her after she made comments about "licking [Denise's] cl*t" at Teddi Mellencamp's baby shower. "The reunion dress I didn’t get a chance to wear," she captioned a shot of herself on Instagram.

Denise hasn’t publicly commented on leaving the show. Instead, she recently posted on Instagram about her two-year anniversary with Aaron, showing her current priority and focus.

So...what exactly happened between Denise and Brandi?

Way before the season 10 premiere, rumors started flying that Denise and Brandi had a months-long affair while Denise was already married to Aaron Phypers. (Their wedding was featured on season nine of RHOBH.) "All the drama around these accusations has been filmed," a source told E! News. "Brandi has text messages and other forms of proof." Fans saw some of those text messages, which Denise subsequently claimed were edited using an app in her confessional interview, on RHOBH this season.

Brandi has been talking about the hookup off and on, but she just got a little more in-depth with DailyMailTV about what led up to the event, and how it all went down. Oh, and according to Brandi, they hooked up a few times. "We went to dinner and Denise is sitting across from me, and the whole time she is looking at my boobs," Brandi said. "Then, Denise said to me, 'Oh, my God, does it seem like I’ve been looking at your boobs all night?' I’m like, 'Yeah, pretty much.'"

Brandi said that Denise asked to see her boobs, because she was thinking about having her breast implants redone, so they went to the bathroom together. "We went into the bathroom, and I showed her my boobs and right when I took my shirt down, she just kind of threw me against the wall and started making out with me," Brandi said. "And I was down for it, I honestly didn’t mind. I was like, 'Okay, what are we doing, but this is fun.'"

Brandi said she was "flattered" because she thinks Denise is "beautiful." And, after a few more drinks, things heated up even more.

According to Brandi, Denise said, "I always wanted to f*ck the sh*t out of you." Brandi also said that she was just "going with it…I was having a good time."

Brandi went on to say that the two "were just making out" and there was "a little bit of t*tty sucking…it was sexy."

Brandi then said she ordered an Uber to pick her up, and Denise was paranoid that it was paparazzi. "There was a little paranoia there and before we left she was like, 'Oh, my God, I hope that you would never tell anyone about this, my personal life is my personal life. I trust you,'" Brandi said. "To me, it was not a big deal, two girls getting drunk and making out, but, of course, I didn’t know she was married at this point."

Brandi said she didn’t see Denise very much after that, but the two texted often. She said they also talked about having a threesome with Aaron. "All night we talked about sex and how he was okay as long as she was with a girl. She could never be with a guy," Brandi said. "It was an interesting conversation, and it just made me feel like, okay, these are very sexual people that are very open."

Brandi said she and Denise finally had sex in 2019.

Brandi also previously told Us Weekly in July 2020, "The morning after…I was just kind of in shock by it. And she continued to be really nice to me. And she would text me to check in but she was just very unavailable, she definitely hit it and quit it. So I was like, 'Oh s—t, this bitch.'"

There have also been rumors that Denise and Aaron have an open marriage, which Denise denied in an Instagram comment caught by @CommentsByBravo. For the record, a rep for Denise also denied to People that any of those claims are legit.

How did the alleged affair affect the rest of the season?

Obviously, this is going to get was one hella juicy season on TV. Case in point: The trailer for this season. "So they f*cked?" Lisa Rinna says at one point. In another scene, Denise can be seen crying as she says, "Don’t try to destroy my family." Finally, Denise walks out on filming altogether.

In one episode (via a new supertease obtained by People), Brandi gets pretty explicit about what allegedly happened between her and Denise. "I f*cked her, woke up the next morning [and] she said, 'Aaron can never know this. He'll kill me,'" Brandi told the group at a dinner, before Denise showed up.

Given that there’s zero chance those women would sit back and let Denise and Brandi sort it out themselves, they end up confronting Denise about it. "What the f*ck?” she says, holding back tears. "That is not true!"

Dorit later says that she believes Denise and, in another part of the episode, Garcelle Beauvais points out that Denise was a "no show" at a party. "I've been calling her—nothing," Garcelle tells Kyle. Dorit also gets worried, and says, "I hope to God she's okay. My heart is racing. I'm really, really scared," as she tries to call her.

Later, fans can see Garcelle call Lisa Rinna the "bad guy in all of this" and Denise begging the camera crew to not run footage of the rumor. "Bravo has a choice. If they ever want me to be on the show... they need to cut that," she says. Finally, Denise sits down with Lisa, who says, "I think it's a lesson learned."

Denise’s response: "Oh I learned a lesson."

Since the allegations came out, Denise has been sharing her side of the story in various interviews. "I went in very naïve, I think, the very first season," she said on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show. "I want to be myself, because some people do know of me, and I didn't want to play a character, otherwise let's call it scripted. So, I just wanted to be myself on the show, and you know, whatever happens happens, and just react how I really would."

On July 7, 2020, Denise also made a virtual appearance on The Talk@Home, claiming that everything in the media about the alleged affair has made her feel like she was in "kindergarten." She said during the interview, "I love for things to play out on television instead of social media. But the stuff that’s been out there, I have been through it in the media with different claims being made, so for me, personally, this is like kindergarten. I’m like, whatever. We’ll just let it play out on the show, it is what it is… I can’t speak for anyone else."

Still, a source previously told US Weekly that Denise didn't look forward to watching it all go down on primetime television. "Denise has to relive the nightmare and stress caused by all of the drama from RHOBH," they said. "She doesn’t understand why the cast was just out to get her from the beginning of filming. A lot went down behind the scenes that sadly will never be known when Denise wasn’t filming."

What does the rest of the RHOBH cast think of the affair rumors?

"There's two sides to every story," Erika Jayne recently told E! News. "Both of them will be told, and it's ultimately up to the viewer to decide who or which person they believe."

Kyle Richards also said that she got involved in the whole drama, because, of course she did. "You can't stay out of these things. You know, you're all together all the time. You can't just sit there. We're here to have an opinion," Kyle told E!. "We all get involved because we're all together all the time. And you know, it's being talked about and obviously when this whole thing happened, which is coming up with Denise, it's out there and it's like we're signed up to do this show, it documents our lives, the good, the bad, and the ugly, and it's not always fun. After being here for 10 years, there's been many things that I wish that they hadn't shown or that I hadn't said or done, but you know, I've never walked off. But it's a lot."

After the cast filmed the RHOBH season 10 reunion, Lisa Rinna recently shared on her Instagram that, apparently, things didn’t go great. "Reunion was bullsh*t today," she wrote on Instagram Stories. "I’ve never said that in 6 years. I guess cease and desists work."

Photo credit: Lisa Rinna / Instagram

Lisa didn’t get into specifics, but she was likely referring to reports that Denise sent a cease and desist order to cast members, banning them from talking about the alleged affair. RHOBH has gotten into that yet, but season previews have shown Denise and Lisa talking about said cease and desist orders.

Lisa isn't the only cast member to weigh in. Garcelle Beauvais says she believes Denise. "I felt like [Denise] was being hit hard all the time and I felt like it was hard, time after time, after time," Garcelle told Us Weekly. "At some point, you have to believe someone’s truth or just go, 'OK' and move on, but it wasn’t that way. I just felt like they were too harsh on her."

And, so does Sutton Stracke. "If Denise is telling us she didn’t do this, why wouldn’t I believe my friend? That’s where my head is in Rome. 100 percent,"she told the publication. "It’s hearsay… I don’t like to convict someone before all of the evidence is there. I am totally believing [Denise]. I see no reason why we should be believing Brandi who’s not even there."

But, Kyle Richards doesn't think Brandi is lying. "In the past, I’ve seen Brandi be an asshole," she told the publication. "I’ve seen her have a temper and lash out, but I really don’t think that Brandi Glanville is a liar. I don’t know [Denise] well enough to really say [if she is someone who tells the truth], but I think that there are parts of her that she wants to edit and keep a certain way."

Teddi also says she believes Brandi. "I was there in the moment going, holy crap! One, this woman is telling me the truth, and two, she's hurt," Teddi told Entertainment Tonight. "That's what sat with me. ... This was a completely different side of her and I was like, I don't think she's bullsh**ting right now. I think she's being honest. I started thinking, oh my gosh, this is on camera right now. Like, everything that she is saying is out there. So, no matter how this information is going to continue—whatever it is—it is now out there."

Where do Denise and Brandi stand now?

Denise has not spoken to Brandi since RHOBH, Us Weekly reports. They basically feuded via social media shade during the RHOBH premiere. Both ladies tweeted some pretttttty pointed things.

It all started with Brandi calling out Denise for being rude to a server who got her tequila order wrong while the ladies were grabbing an afternoon drink during their trip to NYC. For context, in the scene Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave broke the news to Denise that her child support battle with ex-husband Charlie Sheen had become public, according to Bravo.

Im sorry but their is a way to say to your waiter (I've waited a lot of tables) that you think your drink might be wrong without being a complete bitch!!!. I judge people by the way they treat others — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) April 16, 2020

"Im sorry but their [sic] is a way to say to your waiter (I've waited a lot of tables) that you think your drink might be wrong without being a complete bitch!!!. I judge people by the way they treat others," Brandi tweeted.

And Denise quickly had an (indirect) response.

I was all fired up before my tequila was delivered. I felt terrible and apologized to the waiter.🙏🏻 but I do know my tequila 🥃😂 #RHOBH — Denise Richards (@DENISE_RICHARDS) April 16, 2020

"I was all fired up before my tequila was delivered. I felt terrible and apologized to the waiter but I do know my tequila #RHOBH," she said in her tweet, defending herself.

Denise shared in mid-May 2020 that she’s struggling with insomnia, but didn’t say whether stress from the season was the cause.

I’ve had the worst insomnia since I was a kid & now at 3am I’m so happy I have @MarthaStewart to watch all her videos. Clearly I need many many lessons...... https://t.co/tfdztax6ah — Denise Richards (@DENISE_RICHARDS) May 20, 2020

Brandi also wrote in late May 2020 that "the truth seems to begin to come out tonight."

The truth seems to begin to come out tonight #RHOBH — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) May 28, 2020

Of course, viewers didn't get the full story due to the recent break. But, on June 27, Brandi seemingly tweeted a photo of herself kissing Denise Richards on the cheek, which left Twitter in a frenzy wondering if it was actually Denise in the photo or just a blonde woman who vaguely looked like her.

Making dinner for my fam/neighbors -#snack on this pic.twitter.com/QHTPRkfEfr — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) June 28, 2020

Brandi responded two days later stating that it definitely was Denise. "It’s 1millionpercent DR !!!NOT A DR look alike," she wrote.

It’s 1millionpercent DR !!!NOT A DR look alike — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) June 29, 2020

More recently, Brandi started tweeting about everything again, writing this on Twitter: "IM NOT FUCKING LYING -just keep watching –fuck."

IM NOT FUCKING LYING -just keep watching -fuck — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) July 23, 2020

And then there was this: "Literally on both my boys lives I’m not fucking lying !Why don’t we ask our mutual agent !!???"

Literally on both my boys lives I’m not fucking lying !Why don’t we ask our mutual agent !!??? — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) July 23, 2020

Denise responded to a fan’s comment on Instagram. "I don’t understand why everybody is attacking you this season and lying about you," the fan wrote. "I guess they needed someone," Denise replied. "I was an easy target with some things I shared last season."

Photo credit: Denise Richards / Instagram

Brandi, meanwhile, keeps on tweeting about all this. "Listen to my podcast from Friday &you’ll know why Denise asked me to specifically say I was staying at the hotel across the way when I wasn’t! it’s because her daughter had a friend with her & she didn’t want the parents of the friend to know that I was staying in the room!!l" she said.

Listen to my podcast from Friday &you’ll know why Denise asked me to specifically say I was staying at the hotel across the way when I wasn’t! it’s because her daughter had a friend with her & she didn’t want the parents of the friend to know that I was staying in the room!!l — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) July 26, 2020

And then this: "Also you will hear the uncut version on housewives which proves that I stayed with Denise we didn’t know we were recording but we were Be Patient all will be revealed."



Also you will hear the uncut version on housewives which proves that I stayed with Denise we didn’t know we were recording but we were💕Be Patient all will be revealed — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) July 26, 2020

Brandi also shared a screenshot from an alleged text exchange between herself and Denise, where Denise offers to share her cottage with Brandi to help her save some money. Brandi says she’ll sleep on the couch, and Denise says she’ll "have them bring a bed in. It’s a big room."

Brandi isn't backing down and just tweeted on August 4: "Maybe if you’re so worried about hurting your children then as a married woman you should not f**k your cast mates and expect it not to get out take responsibility for your part DR."

Maybe if you’re so worried about hurting your children then as a married woman you should not fuck your cast mates and expect it not to get out take responsibility for your part DR — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) August 5, 2020

With all that drama, I don’t blame Denise for needing a little R&R.

You can watch the 12th Season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills tonight on Bravo.

