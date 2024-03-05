Denise Richards Admits Her Daughters Had ‘No Interest’ in Her Career Until They Saw Her on “Friends”

The actress shares daughters Sami and Lola Rose with ex Charlie Sheen and is also mom to daughter Eloise

Gotham/GC Images Denise Richards is seen in the Upper West Side on March 05, 2024 in New York City.

Denise Richards' daughters weren't interested in her career until they saw her on an episode of one of their favorite TV shows.

The actress, 53, appeared on Tuesday's Live with Kelly and Mark episode, sharing that her daughters Sami, 19, Lola, 18, and Eloise, 12, were shocked to learn their mom had guest starred on an episode of Friends.

"Do your daughters think it was cool you were on an episode of Friends? Because I was on an episode and my kids think it was the [coolest]," co-host Mark Consuelos, 52, asks. "They’re like, ‘When did you do that?’ I’m like, ‘Before you were born!’"

"Right and it’s so funny because my kids had no interest in knowing anything [about my career], they didn’t care, but I think they saw me on a TikTok with the hair thing and they were like [excited], ‘You were on Friends!?’ I was like, ‘Yeah!’" Richards recalls.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Denise Richards/instagram Denise Richards and daughter Sami

Related: Denise Richards Says She Had to 'Drop the Kids Off' at Charlie Sheen's Gate After Their Divorce

"Suddenly you have a full career," co-host Kelly Ripa, 53, jokes.

"Yes exactly!" Richards agrees.

The actress shares daughters Lola and Sami with ex Charlie Sheen. She is also mom to daughter Eloise, 12, whom she welcomed through adoption in 2011.

In November, Richards was photographed attending the 91st Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade, supporting Marine Toys for Tots. The actress made a rare appearance with her daughter Eloise, posing next to husband Aaron Phypers, 51.

In 2019, Richards talked with PEOPLE exclusively about her daughter Eloise, then 7, revealing that for the actress, being a mom is the no. 1 priority.

Story continues

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Denise Richards, husband Aaron Phypers and daughter Eloise

“I’m most proud of raising my kids, especially in a time that is very different from how I was raised,” said Richards. “It’s extremely hard to keep children grounded. This is not an easy time to grow up.”

And when it comes to raising Eloise, whom Richards initially adopted as a single mom, the actress has a unique set of challenges.

A chromosomal disorder “has caused a lot of developmental delays for her,” explained Richards, who first noticed that Eloise wasn’t reaching typical milestones for babies.

“She wasn’t able to sit up on her own for a very long time, and she didn’t start walking until she was 2, and that was with physical therapy,” she said.

Eloise was diagnosed with a deletion in chromosome 8, but at the time, Richards was still navigating the best courses of care for her daughter.

Denise Richards/Instagram Denise Richards' daughter Eloise

“She can only say a handful of words,” said Richards. “And there are times when she feels like her age in understanding, and then other times where it feels she’s emotionally 3 years old. It’s been challenging. I’m learning every day because they don’t really have a road map for her particular case.”

“Every child is different,” she said. “You take care of your children no matter what is going on with them. I don’t know if [Eloise] is ever going to talk like a typical child. But as a parent, you want what’s best for your children, and you just do it.”

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.