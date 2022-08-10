Denise Richards Admits to 'Covering' for Charlie Sheen with Daughters When They Were Younger

Denise Richards attends American Humane's 2018 American Humane Hero Dog Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on September 29, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California.

Denise Richards is opening up about how she handled Charlie Sheen's public outbursts when it came to their daughters.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 51, talked about her life after her divorce from Sheen, 56, on Real Housewives of Dubai star Caroline Stanbury's Dear Media podcast, Divorced Not Dead.

During the conversation, Richards admitted she struggled with the decision to file for divorce because she felt guilty about breaking up her family and how it would impact daughters Lola and Sam.

"I never wanted the girls to — and I don't know, maybe I did them a disservice, there's no handbook for this, especially when you're in the public too, and you have to deal with all this crap — but I never wanted them to sense any discord between us because I didn't want them to feel unsettled," Richards shared.

When things were publicly tumultuous with the Two and a Half Men star, Richards admitted she "covered for him" with the kids.

"I did shelter them a lot, and then they started to get to an age where 'so and so said this,' and I lied my ass off and covered for him," she revealed, later adding, "Now as they're starting to get older, they're more aware of more things. That's why I say I don't know if I did them a disservice when they were younger."

Aside from Lola, 17, and Sam, 18, Richards is also mom to daughter Eloise Joni, 11. Richards adopted Eloise in 2011 and now shares her with husband Aaron Phypers. During the podcast, Richards shared that they're continuing to go through the process of having Phypers legally adopt Eloise.

"For her, that's dad," she said. "We're finalizing the stuff for him adopting her, and that's her dad. And that's what made me really fall in love with him, was how he was with my kids and embracing all this crazy chaos."

Richards first revealed plans for Phypers to adopt Eloise in 2019 as she praised her husband for how he was blending into their family.

"He's amazing as a daddy," said Richards, later adding, "He's amazing with my daughters and he's adopting my youngest so it's really great."

When asked about her daughters' living arrangement, Richards said that Sam "can be wherever she wants" now that she's 18, while Lola lives with her.

Back in October, a source told PEOPLE that at Sheen's household, Sam and Lola tend to have more freedom, whereas Richards and husband Aaron Phypers set more rules at their home. (Sam, in September, referred to Mom's place as a "hell house" where she felt "trapped" before moving in fully with Sheen.)

"She would love for the kids, when she has to film, to stay in her nice house but they go to 'Wonderland' where they can get anything they want," said the source, who claimed that "everything is a big party" at Sheen's house.

A separate source, however, said, "Charlie is a terrific dad and his daughters adore him. They enjoy being with him. Charlie is a strict father but fair. The girls have rules at Charlie's house, which includes homework and curfew. The girls are polite and smart and funny and a joy to be with."