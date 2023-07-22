Denise O’Sullivan hails ‘unbelievable’ Ireland fans at World Cup

Republic of Ireland midfielder Denise O’Sullivan has reflected on an “unbelievable” first taste of World Cup football and admitted adrenaline meant she felt no pain during Thursday’s defeat to Australia.

O’Sullivan had been a doubt for their Group B opener after she suffered a soft tissue and bone bruise injury during last week’s warm-up match with Colombia that was cancelled after only 20 minutes.

North Carolina captain O’Sullivan was able to recover in time to play the whole match in front of a record crowd of 75,784 at Stadium Australia and she has talked up the vocal support of the Irish fans even before the narrow 1-0 loss.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Disappointed but so proud of our little nation. Ye showed up last night & made it an unforgettable night for the squad. Thank you ☘️🇮🇪🫶🏻 Heads up & onto the next 🤍 pic.twitter.com/dw9CXd1HoV — Denise O'Sullivan (@OSullivanDenise) July 20, 2023

“It was sore in the game, but the medical team done a few things to make sure I wasn’t in that much pain. I think honestly the adrenaline was so high I didn’t feel anything,” O’Sullivan told RTE after Ireland’s major tournament debut.

“It was unbelievable. I can’t even describe it. We were in the tunnel waiting to walk out and we could already hear the Irish fans.

“We were just all smiling and looking at each other. It was a moment I will never forget and then walking out.

“Even to do the warm-up, they started singing right away and that’s all you could hear in the stadium, Irish fans. We definitely have the best fans in the world. It was an unbelievable experience for our opening game.”

A 52nd-minute penalty from Australia’s stand-in captain Steph Catley consigned Ireland to an opening defeat, but there were plenty of positives for Vera Pauw’s side who play Olympic champions Canada next on Wednesday in Perth.

Eighteen-year-old Abbie Larkin was a bright note for the Girls in Green and she has been backed to further shine.

O’Sullivan said of Larkin: “Honestly, no fear. She is a little gem. I have been saying it in training leading up to this game, she is a different player.

“She’s been excellent and coming into the game, it is a lot of pressure for an 18-year-old, your first World Cup game, but she took it in her stride. She came on and was absolutely fantastic so I am really happy for her.”

When O’Sullivan broke through as a teenager in 2011, the state of Irish football was markedly differently but the 29-year-old is delighted with their progress and to finally make her major tournament debut with so many long-serving team-mates.

She added: “It was tough back then. I don’t think we had many resources and facilities or investment as we do right now.

“I would have dreamed to be at a World Cup when I was 18-years-old but it just wasn’t possible back then.

“Always in the back of my mind I did have that belief that some day I would make it to a World Cup and I am just really grateful I am here with this group of players. Some of them I have been playing with for 10 plus years and it is great to be on this journey with them.”