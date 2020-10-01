Denise Johnson: Posthumous solo album finally puts singer centre stage

After lending her stunning voice to bands like Primal Scream, A Certain Ratio and New Order for 30 years, this summer Denise Johnson was almost ready to release her debut solo album.

"It was her pet project for quite a few years," says best friend Sue Langford. "She was so excited.

"She was self-releasing it, so she did everything. She organised the production and she chose the artwork. She was really thrilled, proud, excited."

Then, at the end of July, Johnson died unexpectedly. She was 56.

Tributes flowed from stars like Primal Scream, Ian Brown, Johnny Marr, Bernard Butler, Peter Hook and 808 State. If their fans didn't know Johnson's name, they probably knew her voice from her guest and backing spots.

Now, Johnson's solo album is coming out posthumously on Friday. It is both a reminder of the depth and force of her soulful voice, and a fitting way to ensure her name is front and centre at last.

"It does feel a bit like a gift now that she's gone," says Langford.

View photos Denise Johnson on stage More

Johnson was best known for her vocals on tracks like Don't Fight It, Feel It and Free from Primal Scream's acclaimed albums Screamadelica and Give Out But Don't Give Up. "Her voice elevated those two albums beyond what they otherwise might have been," Langford says.

Johnson also appeared with A Certain Ratio over 30 years, and provided backing vocals on hits including Electronic's Get The Message and Bernard Butler's Stay.

Such was her reputation in musical circles that when Johnson died, former Suede guitarist Butler wrote on social media that he had heard her voice in his head while writing his first solo album. "I didn't ask for a backing singer; I asked for Denise Johnson," he said.

Johnson's original idea for her own solo album, titled Where Does It Go, was to cover songs by female acts from her beloved native Manchester. That was until she realised there were none.

"In the end we went with songs that inspired her and great songs from Manchester," says guitarist Thomas "Twem" Twemlow, who plays on the album. "She loved her city."

View photos Denise Johnson and Primal Scream's Bobby Gillespie More

The track list includes New Order's True Faith and 10CC's I'm Not In Love. There are also two of Johnson's own compositions. In contrast to the indie and dance tunes she guested on, the album was recorded in one or two takes with just Twemlow's acoustic guitar as an accompaniment.

"We just wanted to capture it like a live performance," he says. "She was really proud of the record, and I am now. Now she's not here, the way that we did it and the way that we kept it real has way more weight."

Magical frequencies

In life, as well as in music, Johnson kept things real. Twemlow remembers her as a "very energetic, bubbly person with a very infectious smile".

"She always treated me really well as a friend and as a work colleague," he recalls. "She always used to bake me either a cheese and onion pie or a steak pie. I'd turn up to practices and there would always be a pie for us! She was just a really nice person."

And her voice had a tone that cannot be taught, he says. "The frequencies that came out were just magical. Even if we were practising in the front room, she would light up the room. It was quite an experience."

View photos The order of service at Johnson's funeral used the cover artwork from her 1994 single Rays Of The Rising Sun More

Story continues