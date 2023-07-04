Denise Austin Wears the Same Red Swimsuit 30 Years Apart in ‘Then’ and ‘Now’ Pic

Denise Austin shared a “then-and-now” throwback photo of her wearing the same red swimsuit now and 30 years ago.

“Still feeling GREAT!” she wrote.

Fans showered the fitness guru with love in the comments.

No swimsuit says classic and timeless like a Baywatch-red one-piece, and Denise Austin proved that with her latest throwback photo. The fitness mogul shared a then-and-now, side-by-side capture of her standing on the beach, wearing the same red swimsuit at ages 36 and 66. Both shots were equally radiant.

“Wow!!! Time sure does fly when you’re doing what you LOVE!!!” she captioned the post. “It’s so nostalgic for me to look back 30 years ago when I wore this outfit filming my TV Show… Here I am at 36 and now 66 and still feeling GREAT!!! I am so grateful for my good health!! I love you all!”

Fans were struck by her youthful glow, and the pristine condition of the suit after all these years. (It looked similar to the red swimsuit she rocked on Memorial Day.) “Amazing Denise 🙌 —you are such an inspiration to so many,” one person commented.“🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 Aging up! #goals,” another added. “Still amazing! Better with time,” someone else wrote.

How does Austin maintain such good health, you ask? She, of course, stays active—be it with easy exercises for women over 50, heart-healthy cardio, lower body toning, or more recreational movement like walking. “You’re never too old to start. Don’t give up,” she previously told Prevention.“Because your body can change and be healthier. You can do [it] step by step—little things.”

Austin added that she also makes sure to stay hydrated, which she does with her ritual of drinking a glass of water with lemon every morning, just like her grandmother did. “Being hydrated for all of us women is so important. This is how I get my energy,” she explained.

And she doesn’t skip indulgences, either. “I also drink coffee and a glass of wine, and I’m a true believer in balance and always have been,” she said. “I believe in eating good foods and always have—eat well 80% of the time and have your treats 20% of the time. And that has been my philosophy.”

Most importantly, though, Austin keeps up with her younger self by prioritizing the one thing you can never have too much of: fun.

“There’s no age limit on having fun!!” she captioned a video of her (impressively) doing cartwheels on the beach. “Jump…skip…play…laugh…be ADVENTUROUS!! Life is all about making the most of each day so LIVE and find joy in the small simple moments!”

That energy is just as powerful as any eye cream or serum you can buy.

