Denis Shapovalov moves within touching distance of ATP top 10, Matteo Berrettini consolidates ninth spot

Paris: There were no changes to the leading positions in the latest ATP rankings published Monday but Canada's Denis Shapovalov has the top ten in his sights after his run to the Queen's Club semis.

Heading for Wimbledon that starts next Monday, world number one Novak Djokovic will look to consolidate his pole position in the absence of rival Rafael Nadal but Russian world number two Daniil Medvedev will be out to trim the gap as Djokovic bids for his 20th Slam crown.

Shapovalov rose two places to 12th while Australian Alex de Minaur is into the top 20 after his run to the last four at Queen's hoisted him up four places.

Queen's winner Italian Matteo Berrettini consolidated ninth spot on the heels of Roger Federer after his weekend success over South African-born Briton Cam Norrie, who moved up to 34th.

1. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 12113 pts

2. Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 10053

3. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 8630

4. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 7980

5. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 7425

6. Alexander Zverev (GER) 7305

7. Andrey Rublev (RUS) 6120

8. Roger Federer (SUI) 4815

9. Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 4468tennis

10. Roberto Bautista (ESP) 3125

11. Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 3060

12. Denis Shapovalov (CAN) 2915 (+2)

13. Pablo Carreno (ESP) 2905 (-1)

14. Casper Ruud (NOR) 2690 (+1)

15. David Goffin (BEL) 2680 (-2)

16. GaÃ«l Monfils (FRA) 2568

17. Hubert Hurkacz (POL) 2533

18. Alex De Minaur (AUS) 2485 (+4)

19. FÃ©lix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) 2468 (+2)

20. Christian GarÃ­n (CHI) 2440 (-1)

Also See: French Open 2021: Tsitsipas showed he’s ready to take baton from Big 3; Krejcikova’s win demonstrated depth of women’s tennis

French Open 2021: Novak Djokovic defeats 13-time champion Rafael Nadal to set up final against Stefanos Tsitsipas

French Open 2021: Stefanos Tsitsipas becomes first Greek to reach Grand Slam final with win over Alexander Zverev

Read more on Sports by Firstpost.