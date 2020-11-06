Denis Duncan Is The Chief Financial Officer of Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) And They Just Picked Up 16,646% More Shares

Potential Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) shareholders may wish to note that the Chief Financial Officer, Denis Duncan, recently bought US$150k worth of stock, paying US$10.99 for each share. We reckon that's a good sign, especially since the purchase boosted their holding by 16,646%.

Capstar Financial Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Denis Duncan was the biggest purchase of Capstar Financial Holdings shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$11.08. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices.

Capstar Financial Holdings insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Capstar Financial Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 26% of Capstar Financial Holdings shares, worth about US$64m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Capstar Financial Holdings Tell Us?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Capstar Financial Holdings we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Capstar Financial Holdings and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

