Denim returns to its roots in southern French town of Nimes

Jeans are one of the most un-environmentally friendly garments around, but a company in Nimes, the birthplace of denim, has drawn on the town's ancient savoir-faire to develop a more sustainable manufacturing process.

With more than 3 billion pairs sold each year, jeans are one of the most worn items of clothing worldwide. They originated in the US in 1873, thanks to a certain Levi Strauss. But the hard-wearing indigo blue fabric they’re made from has its roots here in France, in the medieval town of Nimes.

When Nimes became a hub for the textile industry in the mid-17th century, it wove a hard-wearing twill called “serge de Nimes” out of locally produced wool and silk. As the fabric was traded abroad, notably to England, it’s likely “de Nimes” (from Nimes) became “denim”.

Nimes’ industry couldn’t compete with cheap imports from Asia and more or less fizzled out in the mid-50s.

But now its looms are turning again, thanks to French entrepreneur Guillaume Sagot.

“It was an old dream to bring denim back to Nimes,” he says in his Ateliers de Nimes workshop as he sets the two big looms he’s recently purchased into motion.

In the early days he imported the fabric from Italy and cut and sewed the jeans in his workshop, while the finishing was done elsewhere in France.

Limits to 'made in France'



