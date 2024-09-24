Deni Avdija would like to finish his career in Israel

.

What’s the chance we’ll actually see you at Maccabi at some point in the future? DENI AVDIJA: “Wow, I hope so. I really hope that I’ll get to play in Israel during the last years of my career, but let’s see.”

Source: One.co.il

Do you have any collections or special hobbies? DENI AVDIJA: “I collect a lot of perfumes. (Looks at his agent Matan Simantov) Matan, you know best. I have around 70, maybe more. I don’t know if that’s a lot, but you can give me a high-five or half a hug, and my nose works like a sniffer dog. I immediately recognize the scent, and people go crazy.” So, you have a superpower besides everything else. “A superpower, big nostrils (laughs).” -via One.co.il / September 24, 2024

Avdija was traded in June in exchange for Malcolm Brogdon, marking the end of his stint with the Wizards. "I felt that Washington was my home for four years. I built friendships there and built relationships with the coaches there. I felt like I was part of this team, and I also connected with it emotionally a little. And then comes this moment when you are no longer there, and you have to understand that this is it and there is no choice," he told in an interview with Moses Barda from ONE. "Although it wasn't the most glamorous team in the world, we made it to the playoffs once. I was injured [at that time], but I went a long way with this club," the player said. "I believe that now I'm entering a new world where I'm discovering new abilities both mentally and physically, and I believe that I will succeed." -via BasketNews / September 24, 2024

"Portland's nature is much more beautiful. It's a very special place, and there are several areas there that are very nice to live in, and that's probably where I'll go. There's a lake there and a community that really likes the Blazers and is much more connected to their sport and their team as a city," Avdija compared. "It's less vibrant than Washington. It's the capital city, and people forget that it's a very diplomatic city. There's something about Washington that's a bit 'cold' because a lot of people come from the outside for all the embassies and jobs," he said. "People come from the outside to work, and it doesn't feel like home anymore. Portland's a city where people live, so it's more authentic." -via BasketNews / September 24, 2024

