Deni Avdija drawing trade interest?

The Washington Wizards face a roster crunch, with Thomas Bryant (knee) and Rui Hachimura (personal) rejoining the team. Grant is also believed to be a target. Several teams covet second-year player Deni Avdija.

Source: Eric Pincus @ Bleacher Report

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo

Deni Avdija checks in for garbage time minutes with Anthony Gill and Aaron Holiday. – 4:19 PM

Ava Wallace @avarwallace

Deni Avdija, Aaron Holiday and Anthony Gill are checking in for the first time now with 2:44 to play. – 4:18 PM

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96

It will technically not go down as Deni Avdija’s first career DNP-CD as he checks in for the last 3 minutes of garbage time with the Wizards up 113-90 – 4:17 PM

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96

Who knows how things shake out at the trade deadline, but just because Deni Avdija was a DNP-CD in the first half does not mean he is on the move

If anything, I wonder if the Wizards are trying to showcase Raul Neto to build up his stock to move (obv that has not worked so far) – 3:13 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

The Wizards have all their players available for the 1st time this season, so they can’t play everyone. Deni Avdija, Davis Bertans and Aaron Holiday have notably yet to appear so far with 5 min. to go in the 1st half. – 2:57 PM

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96

Raul Neto has regressed significantly on both ends and it is starting to become head scratching why he is getting playing time over Deni Avdija and Aaron Holiday – 2:47 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

The Wizards are hosting Joel Embiid and the Sixers in a matinee. Here’s video of Deni Avdija and Daniel Gafford warming up pregame, plus my 3 keys w/ help from special guest @KelynSoong.

Tip-off is at 2 pm on @NBCSWashington. pic.twitter.com/tou0lDBunr – 1:01 PM

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96

With Pat Delany in health and safety protocols, assistant coach Zach Guthrie has taken over the duties of watching film with Deni Avdija and warming him up pre-game – 12:35 PM

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96

Deni Avdija with a turnover leading to Montrezl Harrell having to take a take foul in transition (but Blazers are in the bonus)

Spencer Dinwiddie with words of reassurance for Avdija – 8:50 PM

