Denardo Samuels-Brooks: Four teenagers charged with murder after boy, 17 stabbed to death

Metropolitan Police were called to Prentis Road in Streatham at just after 4pm on Thursday to reports of a stabbing. (John Dunne)

Four teenagers have been charged with murder following the fatal stabbing of a teenager in south London.

Denardo Samuels-Brooks, 17, was knifed in the chest after he was chased along Streatham High Road and cornered outside a postal delivery office.

Postal workers battled to save his life but where he was pronounced dead in hospital just before 5pm on Thursday.

The Metropolitan Police has made a total of 11 arrests in connection with the murder.

A post-mortem examination was due to take place at Greenwich Mortuary on Saturday.

The Met said a 17-year-old male from the Croydon area will appear in custody at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Saturday June 12.

Umar Salami, 18, of Addiscombe Grove, Croydon, will appear in custody at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Saturday June 12.

Denzel Kwatng, 19, of Parkway, New Addington, and Andre Headley, 18, of Prentis Road, will both appear in custody at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Monday June 14.

The Met said two 16-year-old females had been bailed until a date in late June pending further enquiries.

Four other teenagers – a 15-year-old male, a 16-year-old male, a 17-year-old female and an 18-year-old man have been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

A 17-year-old male, who was arrested on Friday on suspicion of violent disorder and possession of an offensive weapon in relation to this incident, remains in custody.

Enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

Local MP Bell Ribeiro-Addy said on Twitter: “My thoughts and prayers are with the family of the young man stabbed to death on Streatham High Road this afternoon.

“Arrests have been made and an investigation is ongoing in the area.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting CAD 5897/10JUNE.

Read More

Sturgeon: Teenagers in Scotland to be offered vaccination if experts approve

Teenagers in court over stabbing of boy, 14

Dea-John Reid: Two teenagers arrested over fatal stabbing