Denée Benton on Why Her Wedding Venue Was So 'Powerful' for Her & Husband as an Interracial Couple
Denée Benton is opening up about her wedding to actor Carl Lundstedt.
The Tony Award nominee, 28, spoke to Vogue about creating a harmonious celebration among their family and friends while also honoring her and Lundstedt's backgrounds for their Jan. 2 wedding in Florida.
"We wanted to find a beautiful outdoor venue, but because Florida is the South, we wanted to make sure that the venue had never been the location of a slave plantation, which was harder to find than we thought," Benton told Vogue.
The couple, who met while studying acting at Carnegie Mellon University, chose Bella Collina, a wide-open golf community, for the location of their nuptials. It was the "perfect venue" for the two for several reasons.
"My parents grew up in the Jim Crow South of Central Florida and spent time as kids working and picking oranges on the land surrounding Bella Collina to help support their hardworking families, Benton said. "So for Carl and I as an interracial couple, it was so profound to have our parents be able to throw us the wedding of our dreams on the land as a very powerful full-circle ancestral moment for all of us."
1.2.2020 Mr. Carl Lundstedt and Mrs. Denée Benton 🌷 🌞 🌻 This day...it truly felt like so much more than a wedding. It was a super nova Asé to all things love, and joy, and purity, and vulnerability, and UNITY. Freedom was abound, the vibration of presence and 250 open hearts was the highest I’ve ever felt. Humans we love surrounding us in a circle of chairs and love while we were in a circle of flowers saying our vows to each other under the eyes of God and our ancestors. The day was kissed my an angel, an angel named Lue Rena. It’s the only explanation. She sent us the perfect weather fishing day that I prayed to her for. The day before was cold, the day after was rain, but for us she had us Outdoors the whole time and it felt like a blanket of warmth and stars. We went from two months of grief and exhaustion to riding a wave of pure and utter bliss. All of 250 of us COMPLETELY BLISSED OUT! Love is a powerful thing. If this day was a kick off for me and my amazing husband’s life together, we are in for a lifetime of gratitude. . . @modernrebelandco and @anthemofamy it truly was a #LOVEPARTY and you had everything to do with that . You were so much more than wedding planners- you spiritually guided us through this process for eleven months to plan an event that was true and authentic and full of real magic. Thank you for manifesting our intentions beyond our WILDEST dreams and advocating for us when we were tempted to stray. It paid off infinitely. And @maryamshari your EVENT DESIGN 😭🙏🏾 it was as if all of our wildest dreams of flowers and twinkles and color and magic exploded onto one night, it was PERFECT . . Photos by the talented and soulful @katherinemarchand , in addition to taking these magnificent photos and capturing the story of our day with heart and perfection- this queen steamed my dress because I was rushing, and am ALWAYS rushing, lol . . 💄Makeup: by the lovely and patient and talented @angelicachryslerbeauty . . 🌷Flowers 😍: @orlandoflowermarket . . 👰🏾Dress: @pronovias from @calvetcouturebridal . . 🌳Stunning venue: @bellacollinaweddings . . 🇧🇸INCREDIBLE Junkanoo band: @islandgrooveentertainment . . 🎥 videographer: @maebfilms (cant wait to see it!)
The couple also made sure to incorporate diversity in their wedding planning, with the former Natasha, Pierre, & The Great Comet of 1812 star saying, "It all came back to our original intentions of community, unity, and color and twinkly lights."
The bride and groom also included more traditional aspects of their faith having grown in "religious families," Benton said, such as a gospel rendition of the Lord's Prayer and readings from the Bible.
Benton and Lundstedt also thought hard about bringing their guests together for the ceremony.
"Being interracial, we didn't want the seating to look racially segregated, so we had long communal dinner tables where we combined groups of our guests from different sides of our community," the actress said. "It looked like a snapshot of the world we would dream of living in."
After the ceremony, Benton also got to honor her Bahamian roots with music from the Sunshine Junkanoo Band kicking off the couple's reception.
"Junkanoo is a Bahamian tradition, which is where my late maternal grandfather was from, so we wanted to do something to honor him and my family’s culture there," Benton said. "One of the things that these bands do is ‘rush’ parties in incredibly brightly colored headdresses and costumes."
"They rushed our cocktail hour with a band made up of a lead dancer, trombones, tubas, steel drums, cowbells, and an amazing cacophonous percussion while the two of us followed behind the band dancing to the incredible music," she explained. "We made a line dance of sorts through the entire cocktail hour, picking up guests to the line as we went and led everyone down the stairs to the reception dance floor, where we started the reception with a hands-on-the-knees, sweating, grooving Afro-Caribbean dance party."
She added, "It was awesome!"