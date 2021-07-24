Clarification: FBI-Kavanaugh story

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a story published July 22, 2021, The Associated Press reported on the FBI’s background investigation of now-Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, including the new disclosure that the bureau had received thousands of tips and had provided “all relevant” ones to the White House counsel’s office. The story should have made clear that the disclosure to congressional Democrats about the tips came in a letter from an assistant FBI director, Jill Tyson, acting on behalf of Director Christopher Wray, rather than from Wray himself.

By Eric Tucker, The Associated Press