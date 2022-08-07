Senate Democrats pass budget package, a victory for Biden

·6 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats pushed their election-year economic package to Senate passage Sunday, a hard-fought compromise less ambitious than President Joe Biden’s original domestic vision but one that still meets deep-rooted party goals of slowing global warming, moderating pharmaceutical costs and taxing immense corporations.

The estimated $740 billion package heads next to the House, where lawmakers are poised to deliver on Biden's priorities, a stunning turnaround of what had seemed a lost and doomed effort that suddenly roared back to political life. Cheers broke out as Senate Democrats held united, 51-50, with Vice President Kamala Harris casting the tie-breaking vote after an all-night session.

“Today, Senate Democrats sided with American families over special interests,” President Joe Biden said in a statement from Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. “I ran for President promising to make government work for working families again, and that is what this bill does — period.”

Biden, who had his share of long nights during his three decades as a senator, called into the Senate cloakroom during the vote on speakerphone to personally thank the staff for their hard work.

The president urged the House to pass the bill as soon as possible. Speaker Nancy Pelosi said her chamber would “move swiftly to send this bill to the president’s desk.” House votes are expected Friday.

“It's been a long, tough and winding road, but at last, at last we have arrived,” said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., ahead of final votes.

“The Senate is making history. I am confident the Inflation Reduction Act will endure as one of the defining legislative feats of the 21st century," he said.

Senators engaged in a round-the-clock marathon of voting that began Saturday and stretched late into Sunday afternoon. Democrats swatted down some three dozen Republican amendments designed to torpedo the legislation. Confronting unanimous GOP opposition, Democratic unity in the 50-50 chamber held, keeping the party on track for a morale-boosting victory three months from elections when congressional control is at stake.

The bill ran into trouble midday over objections to the new 15% corporate minimum tax that private equity firms and other industries disliked, forcing last-minute changes.

Despite the momentary setback, the “Inflation Reduction Act” gives Democrats a campaign-season showcase for action on coveted goals. It includes the largest-ever federal effort on climate change — close to $400 billion — caps out-of-pocket drug costs for seniors on Medicare to $2,000 a year and extends expiring subsidies that help 13 million people afford health insurance. By raising corporate taxes and reaping savings from the long-sought goal of allowing the government to negotiate drug prices for Medicare, the whole package is paid for, with some $300 billion extra revenue for deficit reduction.

Barely more than one-tenth the size of Biden’s initial 10-year, $3.5 trillion Build Back Better initiative, the new package abandons earlier proposals for universal preschool, paid family leave and expanded child care aid. That plan collapsed after conservative Sen. Joe. Manchin, D-W.Va., opposed it, saying it was too costly and would fuel inflation.

Nonpartisan analysts have said the 755-page “Inflation Reduction Act” would have a minor effect on surging consumer prices.

Republicans said the new measure would undermine an economy that policymakers are struggling to keep from plummeting into recession. They said the bill's business taxes would hurt job creation and force prices skyward, making it harder for people to cope with the nation's worst inflation since the 1980s.

“Democrats have already robbed American families once through inflation, and now their solution is to rob American families a second time," Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., argued.

In an ordeal imposed on most budget bills like this one, the Senate had to endure an overnight “vote-a-rama” of rapid-fire amendments. Each tested Democrats' ability to hold together the compromise bill negotiated by Schumer, progressives, Manchin and the inscrutable centrist Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz.

Progressive Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., criticized the bill's shortcomings and offered amendments to further expand the legislation's health benefits, but those efforts were defeated. Republicans forced their own votes designed to make Democrats look soft on U.S.-Mexico border security and gasoline and energy costs, and like bullies for wanting to strengthen IRS tax law enforcement.

Before debate began, the bill's prescription drug price curbs were diluted by the Senate's nonpartisan parliamentarian who said a provision should fall that would impose costly penalties on drug makers whose price increases for private insurers exceed inflation.

It was the bill's chief protection for the 180 million people with private health coverage they get through work or purchase themselves. Under special procedures that will let Democrats pass their bill by simple majority without the usual 60-vote margin, its provisions must be focused more on dollar-and-cents budget numbers than policy changes.

But the thrust of Democrats' pharmaceutical price language remained. That included letting Medicare negotiate what it pays for drugs for its 64 million elderly recipients, penalizing manufacturers for exceeding inflation for pharmaceuticals sold to Medicare and limiting beneficiaries out-of-pocket drug costs to $2,000 annually.

The bill also caps Medicare patients' costs for insulin, the expensive diabetes medication, at $35 monthly. Democrats wanted to extend the $35 cap to private insurers but it ran afoul of Senate rules. Most Republicans voted to strip it from the package, though in a sign of the political potency of health costs seven GOP senators joined Democrats trying to preserve it.

The measure's final costs were being recalculated to reflect late changes, but overall it would raise more than $700 billion over a decade. The money would come from a 15% minimum tax on a handful of corporations with yearly profits above $1 billion, a 1% tax on companies that repurchase their own stock, bolstered IRS tax collections and government savings from lower drug costs.

Sinema forced Democrats to drop a plan to prevent wealthy hedge fund managers from paying less than individual income tax rates for their earnings. She also joined with other Western senators to win $4 billion to combat the region's drought.

Several Democratic senators joined the GOP-led effort to exclude some firms from the new corporate minimum tax.

The package keeps to Biden's pledge not to raise taxes on those earning less than $400,000 a year.

It was on the energy and environment side that compromise was most evident between progressives and Manchin, a champion of fossil fuels and his state's coal industry.

Clean energy would be fostered with tax credits for buying electric vehicles and manufacturing solar panels and wind turbines. There would be home energy rebates, funds for constructing factories building clean energy technology and money to promote climate-friendly farm practices and reduce pollution in minority communities.

Manchin won billions to help power plants lower carbon emissions plus language requiring more government auctions for oil drilling on federal land and waters. Party leaders also promised to push separate legislation this fall to accelerate permits for energy projects, which Manchin wants to include a nearly completed natural gas pipeline in his state.

Still, environmental groups hailed the passage as a milestone. “Tremendous progress,” said Manish Bapna, president and CEO of the Natural Resources Defense Council, in a statement.

___

Associated Press writers Chris Megerian in Rehoboth, Del., and Matthew Daly in Washington contributed to this report.

Alan Fram And Lisa Mascaro, The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Steelers' Harris seeks to expand leadership role in 2nd year

    Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris enjoyed a breakout rookie season last year. Harris has been slowed by a foot injury during his second training camp with the Steelers. “It has been a blessing in disguise in a way ... not to get hurt, but to see the other younger guys get more reps,” Harris said.

  • Incoming USC Gamecock wins 2022 SC Amateur golf championship

    The annual event was held in Myrtle Beach at the Dunes Golf and Beach Club.

  • What's in Democrats' big bill? Climate, health care, savings

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Not as robust as the proposal President Joe Biden once envisioned to rebuild America's public infrastructure and family support systems, the Democrats' compromise of health care, climate change and deficit-reduction strategies is still a substantial undertaking. The estimated $740 billion package — passed Sunday by the Senate and heading to the House — is full of party priorities. Those include capping prescription drug costs at $2,000 out of pocket for seniors, helping America

  • Chile sinkhole grows large enough to swallow France's Arc de Triomphe

    Seattle's Space Needle would also comfortably fit in the black pit, as would six Christ the Redeemer statues from Brazil stacked head-to-head, giant arms outstretched. The National Service of Geology and Mining said late on Saturday it is still investigating the gaping hole near the Alcaparrosa mine operated by Canadian company Lundin Mining, about 665 km (413 miles) north of Santiago. Lundin did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

  • Flying is the hardest part of traveling while fat: Here are 9 ways to make it easier

    Plus-size travelers have an extra list of things to consider, including seat width or lavatory sizes, before even stepping foot on the plane.

  • Kentucky candidates struggle when describing 2020 election

    FANCY FARM, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Republicans came to the state’s premier political event this weekend intent on winning elections in November and beyond, but some candidates aspiring to become governor had a hard time coming to terms with Donald Trump's defeat in 2020. They gave parsed or tortured responses when asked if Democrat Joe Biden's victory over Trump for the presidency was fairly decided. Their tiptoeing was a sign of Trump's continued hold on many in the GOP, including in Kentucky, whi

  • China July exports rise, with trade surplus at record-high

    China’s export growth continued to rise in July, sending trade surplus to a record high, according to government data. China’s exports grew 18% to $333 billion compared to the same period last year, and were up from 17.9% in June, according to data from China’s customs. China’s total trade surplus reached an all-time high of $101.3 billion in July, breaking the record set in June.

  • Biden steps out of the room and finds legacy-defining wins

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Over five decades in Washington, Joe Biden knew that the way to influence was to be in the room where it happens. But in the second year of his presidency, some of Biden’s most striking, legacy-defining legislative victories came about by staying out of it. A summer lawmaking blitz has sent bipartisan bills addressing gun violence and boosting the nation’s high-tech manufacturing sector to Biden’s desk, and the president is now on the cusp of securing what he called the “final

  • Indigenous teens hope return of lacrosse to Canada Games will inspire future generations

    It was a warm, muggy afternoon on Thursday when Kenny Porter picked up his lacrosse stick and headed to the backyard. The 16-year-old from Six Nations of the Grand River in Ontario walked toward his make-shift practice area before firing shots toward a net and a towering backboard with a Haudenosaunee Confederacy flag painted onto it. "I feel like there's a lot of pressure on me being the only Six Nations boy on the team," he said. "I just want to represent our town pretty good." In two weeks, P

  • Dr. Fauci: You’ll ‘get into trouble’ if you’re not up to date on COVID vaccines and boosters — here are 3 stocks that could get a shot in the arm

    These stocks might give your portfolio a boost.

  • Senate Democrats pass sweeping healthcare, tax and climate bill

    Senate Democrats united behind the Inflation Reduction Act to address healthcare, taxes and climate change and to let Medicare negotiate drug prices.

  • After Roe, some questions and concern over future abortion access in D.C.

    Roe v. Wade's overturning in June returned the regulation -- or banning -- of abortion to individual states and at least 15 states have since ceased nearly all abortion services. As a federal district, it operates under the 1973 Home Rule Act, which provides certain authority to the D.C. mayor and 13 elected councilmembers but reserves for Congress the ultimate power to govern. With the Republican Party hoping to retake the House and Senate in November -- a likely outcome at least in the House, according to FiveThirtyEight -- some conservative lawmakers have openly mused about trying to repeal the district's limited autonomy and abortion access along with it.

  • Why thunderstorms seem to 'split' around cities

    You might have encountered this scenario before: You look beyond the city where you live and see towering thunderstorm clouds in the distance. They're moving right toward you and you think your garden will finally get the moisture it needs. But just as the storm gets close, it dissipates or seems to split in two — avoiding the city altogether. It may seem like junk science to say your city has some sort of "force field" that dissipates storms. But Dev Niyogi, a professor in the department of geo

  • Canada's Fernandez draws into bracket with world No. 1 Swiatek at National Bank Open

    TORONTO — When Leylah Fernandez's name was drawn into the same bracket as world No. 1 Iga Swiatek for the upcoming National Bank Open a mischievous smile played across the top-seeded Canadian's face. The 19-year-old from Laval, Que., leaned forward in her chair and caught the eye of the top-seeded Swiatek. "Hi," said Fernandez on Friday, getting laughs from the crowd assembled on the observation deck of the CN Tower for the WTA event's draw ceremony. The women's side of the National Bank Open wi

  • Senate Democrats Pass Sweeping Climate And Health Care Bill

    The Inflation Reduction Act is poised to give President Joe Biden another major legislative victory ahead of November’s midterm elections.

  • Senate Dems Finally Pass Sweeping Spending Bill After Chaotic ‘Vote-a-Rama’

    Anna Rose Layden/GettyAfter more than a year of painstaking and dramatic negotiations, Democrats on Capitol Hill finally passed a sweeping climate, tax, and health care bill Sunday afternoon.It wasn’t quite as sweeping as most Democrats had wanted. What was once supposed to be a $5 trillion bill—and then a $3.5 trillion, and then $3 trillion, and then $1.5 trillion, and then $1 trillion—ended up as a $400 billion measure, spread over the next 10 years, that would actually decrease deficits by mo

  • Police use fire department's ladder truck to apprehend suspect

    The Woodstock Police Force confirmed the arrest of one person following a high-profile police operation in the heart of downtown Woodstock. Woodstock police issued a notice about the operation at 5:30 a.m., asking the public to avoid Main Street, near the post office and the L.P. Fisher Library. Photos from the scene show the police focus on an apartment building next to the post office. The swat-style police operation included the town force, the Fredericton Police Force, the Woodstock and Hart

  • Florida prosecutor vows to fight Gov. DeSantis suspension

    ST. PETERSURG, Fla. (AP) — A Florida prosecutor vowed Sunday to fight his suspension from office by Gov. Ron DeSantis over his promise not to enforce the state's 15-week abortion ban and support for gender transition treatments for minors. Andrew Warren, a Democrat suspended last week from his twice-elected post as state attorney in Hillsborough County, which includes Tampa, said in a Facebook video message and news release Sunday he plans a “vigorous defense” by his legal team but did not give

  • Fire at Prince George baseball stadium being investigated as arson, say RCMP

    A piece of Indigenous baseball history in Prince George, B.C., suffered serious damage in a fire, which RCMP are investigating as an arson. RCMP said they received a report of a fire at Spruce City Stadium, located at 2210 Massey Drive, at around 5 a.m. Wednesday. Prince George hosted the 2022 Canadian Native Fastball Championships last weekend and the stadium is an institution with the city's Indigenous fastball players. Harley Desjarlais, an organizer in Prince George's Indigenous fastball com

  • Robertson, Harris power Shooting Stars past Rattlers, into CEBL semifinals

    The Scarborough Shooting Stars are headed to the 2022 Canadian Elite Basketball League championship weekend as the expansion team defeated the Saskatchewan Rattlers 108-96 on Sunday. Toronto's Kassius Robertson helped his hometown team advance to the semifinals by scoring 24 points, including the game-winning three-pointer in Elam Ending. Former Toronto Raptors guard Jalen Harris also scored 24 points for the Shooting Stars. Teddy Allen tallied 18 while Kameron Chatman added 16 from the bench. S