Dems Use ‘a Bit of Everything’ to Make Their Case for Midterm Survival

Ursula Perano
·6 min read
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty

SPOTSYLVANIA, Virginia— Surrounded by dozens of Corvettes and rallying voters ready to caravan in style to their local polling place, Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-VA) approached a “Souls to the Polls” event on Saturday at a pace hovering between a speed-walk and a jog.

She seized the megaphone: “I love the job of representing communities. I love the job of representing Spotsylvania… I want to continue serving you,” she said. She later met up with the group as they approached the polling station, taking photos and working the crowd. She was chipper and smiling through every shot—but not missing the chance to remind the group of the stakes.

Spanberger is one of Democrats’ 39 so-called “frontline” members: a title given to incumbents whose chances at re-election are especially fraught. Having won her district in 2018 and again in 2020 during historic Democratic turnout and anti-Trump sentiment, members like her are tasked with generating enthusiasm among the party base in a year that’s forecast to be difficult for the left.

With only a week left to plead her case with voters, the congresswoman says her closing argument is “a bit of everything.” She’s talking about the economy. She’s talking about rights—both reproductive and voting. She’s talking about the supply chain. At a separate stop later Saturday, Spanberger gave pointers to a crowd of volunteers on issues best to chat about while knocking on doors, like her work on congressional ethics reform and meat processing.

The congresswoman’s grab-bag of messaging echoes the sometimes hodgepodged narrative of national party leaders.

Earlier this electoral cycle, the party was desperate to pass legislative priorities that members could campaign on, like the Inflation Reduction Act and the bipartisan infrastructure framework. After the downfall of Roe v. Wade this summer, that narrative was on the backburner, as Democratic strategists and lawmakers forecasted abortion would shake voters to their core and cause a seismic shift toward the left. But as the summer waned, the scorching heat surrounding abortion rights slowly began to cool, and the classic, always-lingering issue of the economy came back into the limelight.

This Moderate Dem Warned of Inflation—and No One Listened

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in a letter to her House colleagues this month warned the midterms would “be decided at the kitchen table” and that Democrats needed to “communicate a clear, convincing message on why families are experiencing higher prices, what House Democrats have done to ease that burden, and what a future Democratic Majority will do to further drive down the cost of living.”

Between all of that, President Joe Biden has been dropping speeches on MAGA Republicans, abortion, gas prices and more, in apparent attempts to rally voters in these final weeks.

Much of the left’s varying messaging is in contrast to the right this cycle, which has been laser-focused on crime and the economy. The economy also continues to rank as the number one issue among voters this cycle.

“Certainly people who wanted to see a change after the 2016 elections, they voted in 2018, they voted in 2020. Right? We have a new president, and a little bit of a, ‘OK, now everything’s better.’ Right? And so, that was the thought when they cast that ballot in November of 2020,” Spanberger told The Daily Beast.

“And then we got to an insurrection, and then we got to, kind of, COVID didn’t go away as quickly. And even though people were vaccinated and far fewer people were dying, it’s been hard. And so I think a lot of the conversations that I’ve been having with people is, like, progress is a process,” she added.

Between all of that—a mix of legislative successes and things she still wants to get done—Spanberger believes she has her winning formula. Other frontliners who spoke with The Daily Beast expressed similar scatter plots of closing arguments as their fates rest on the line.

Rep. Mikie Sherrill (D-NJ) said she’s talking about abortion and the economy. She argued those things aren’t zero-sum, or one over the other. “Congress cannot be a one-trick pony. We’re handling the issues of the most powerful nation in the world,” she said.

Rep. Sean Casten (D-IL) told The Daily Beast he wants the chance to continue “building on the foundation that we've created.” He talked about protecting democracy, tackling the economy and protecting reproductive access, among other tenets of his pitch to voters.

Rep. Greg Stanton (D-AZ) said his closing argument—as evidenced by the final ad he’s launching this cycle—is about water. “This is an issue that I’ve been a leader on… It’s one of the issues that I probably will spend more time when I’m re-elected on than any other. And so I think it's an issue of, just, transparency,” he said.

But issues like infrastructure and prescription drugs are coming up in his conversations, too, he added.

Yet in the hyper-polarized environment this midterm, for some of these Democrats, there’s more dictating their race than just chats on policy. Being a heavily targeted district means ads galore—many of which boil these highly competitive races down to simple narratives of right-versus-left.

Spangberger, for instance, is one of the most conservative Democrats in the House and a member of the Blue Dog Caucus, which openly dubs itself as a centrist faction of the party. But still, she’s been targeted as “radical” and “far-left,” amongst other taglines that have risen in popularity in recent electoral cycles.

Casten, a moderate who won his intraparty primary against fellow progressive Rep. Marie Newman (D-IL), has received the same branding.

Dem Campaign Chief Pushed Out Rival—Now His Re-Elect Is in Trouble

“It makes me chuckle a little bit because having just won a fairly loud, fairly expensive primary from my left within the last six months, the voters have heard that I'm a neoliberal shill and I’m a creature of the far-left. All these things can’t be true. But it’s whatever, it’s what people say,” he said.

Spanberger similarly laughed off the far-left suggestions—and Stanton brushed off similar attacks as wasted time. One Democratic strategist who spoke with The Daily Beast said candidates like these vulnerable Democrats can—and should—push back against these attacks, but questioned whether they’d stick in the first place.

“Republicans are going to try to make every Democrat in 2022 and beyond out to be a woke socialist, right. That's the playbook,” said Lanae Erickson, senior vice president at the center-left think tank Third Way.

But there may only be so much these frontline Democrats can effectively juggle in these final weeks while keeping voters in step. Sherrill, though, pointed toward a bigger purpose in making sure she and her colleagues stick around.

“I think people are really concerned about our democracy. I hear that a lot, ‘Is our democracy OK?’” she told The Daily Beast. “And I think the answer is, ‘It will be, if everyone stays engaged.’”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Latest Stories

  • Flames burned 3-2 at home by Oilers comeback

    CALGARY — Zach Hyman scored twice, including the game winner at 12:24 of the third period, as the Edmonton Oilers came from behind for a 3-2 NHL victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday night. Connor McDavid, who also added two assists, had the other goal for Edmonton (6-3-0), which has won three in a row. Mikael Backlund and Brett Ritchie replied for Calgary (5-2-0). Stuart Skinner made 40 saves to earn the win and improve to 2-1-0. Jacob Markstrom, who had 22 saves, suffered his first loss

  • Canadian defensive back Mike Daly returns to Hamilton Tiger-Cats

    HAMILTON — Mike Daly is returning to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The Canadian defensive back and the Ticats agreed to a deal on Wednesday, allowing the 32-year-old Daly to return to Hamilton. Daly played four games for the Tiger-Cats last season and started in the 108th Grey Cup at Tim Hortons Field, totalling eight defensive tackles last season. Hamilton fell to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 33-25 in the CFL championship game. The Kitchener, Ont., native has played 91 games over seven seasons with the

  • Why Toronto was a special stop in C.J. Miles' NBA journey

    On the debut episode of our new Raptors show, "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles," Miles discusses why his stint with Toronto was different than any other time he spent with an NBA franchise. The full episode can be listened to on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watched on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.

  • Lucas Raymond scores twice in Red Wings' 2-1 win over Wild

    DETROIT (AP) — Lucas Raymond scored his first two goals of the season, Ville Husso made 30 saves and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Minnesota Wild 2-1 on Saturday night to end a two-game losing streak. Raymond finally broke through in the eighth game of the season after scoring 23 times last season as a rookie. Raymond broke a tie on a power play with 4.3 seconds remaining in the second period. Driving into the goal crease with the puck, he managed to jam it through the legs of goalie Filp Gusta

  • 'Any night can be anybody's night': Scottie Barnes on Raptors' depth

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes gives his thought on playing back-to-backs against the same team and why Pascal Siakam is a unique player.

  • Kuemper's shutout leads Capitals over Predators 3-0

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Darcy Kuemper made 34 saves for his first shutout with Washington and the Capitals beat the Nashville Predators 3-0 on Saturday night. Beck Malenstyn, Aliaksei Protas and Alex Ovechkin scored to help the Capitals win for the third time in four games. Juuse Saros made 32 saves for Nashville, which has lost six of seven. Kuemper had to be sharp early, denying Yakov Trenin from in close just 13 seconds into the game. That was one of 11 saves Kuemper made in the opening perio

  • Senators' Josh Norris could miss entire season with shoulder injury

    Ottawa Senators head coach D.J. Smith is reportedly not confident forward Josh Norris will return to the team in 2022-23.

  • Canada's Woods looks forward to a second chance at the Rugby League World Cup

    After suffering a serious knee injury ahead of the 2017 Rugby League World Cup in Australia, Petra Woods put away her boots to serve as Canadian team manager. "She did an incredible job," said Stevi Schnoor, who played for Canada in 2017 and is now part of Canadian head coach Mike Castle's staff. "We're still in awe of how she just took over the reins and made everything so seamless … Honestly she did such an amazing job for the team." "That being said, now it's a new World Cup and she's had all

  • Trust, patience are required with OG Anunoby's scoring growth

    On the debut episode of our new Raptors show, "Strictly Hoops with C.J. Miles," the former Raptor explains the mental and physical hurdles a player goes through when they're attempting to take scoring leaps. The full episode can be listened to on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watched on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.

  • Former NHLer Ryan Kesler recalls the time he nearly fought John Tortorella

    Kesler joined the Spittin' Chiclets podcast recently and detailed a wild exchange between him and the fiery coach during a 2014 practice.

  • Spurs waive Canadian Josh Primo, No. 12 pick in 2021 NBA draft

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The San Antonio Spurs waived Canadian guard Josh Primo on Friday, surprisingly cutting ties with the No. 12 pick in the 2021 NBA draft. The 19-year-old 6-foot-6 guard, who is from Toronto, had averaged 7.0 points in four games this season while battling minor injuries. “It is our hope that, in the long run, this decision will serve the best interest of both the organization and Joshua,” Spurs Sports & Entertainment CEO RC Buford said. The Spurs would not offer any further deta

  • Kraken's Shane Wright scratched for third straight game with family in attendance

    Seattle Kraken prospect Shane Wright is off to a rough start in the NHL, spending most of his very young career in the press box.

  • Montour scores late in third, Panthers beat Senators 5-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Brandon Montour scored the tiebreaking goal with 3:32 remaining and the Florida Panthers beat the Ottawa Senators 5-3 on Saturday. Carter Verhaeghe had two goals and an assist for the Panthers, Aleksander Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk each had a goal and two assists, and Montour also had two assists. Spencer Knight had 23 saves as Florida snapped a two-game skid. Shane Pinto, Brady Tkachuk and Nick Holden scored for the Senators, who have lost two straight. Anton Forsber stoppe

  • Marino defeats Fernandez in all-Canadian quarterfinal to advance at Abierto Tampico

    TAMPICO, Mexico — Rebecca Marino got the better of Leylah Fernandez in their all-Canadian quarterfinal at the Abierto Tampico WTA 125 tournament with a 6-3, 6-3 win on Thursday. Marino won 72.4 per cent of her first-serve points and broke on five of her 10 opportunities. The Vancouver native recorded all four of her aces in the second set alone. Fernandez of Laval, Que., in comparison, had a tough night only winning 50 per cent of her first-serve points. The 20-year-old fired two aces in the mat

  • Yellowknife kickboxing coach guides Canadian youth team to best finish at world championship

    A Yellowknife kickboxing coach has led a team of Canadian youth athletes to the country's best finish. It was part of an international tournament that was held in Venice, Italy from September 30 to October 9. The World Association of Kickboxing junior championship included 2,500 athletes from 60 different countries. John Stanley, the co-owner and coach at Stanley Boxing and Fitness, said the team he coached finished 15th overall, the best finish for a Canadian youth team to date. "I learned a lo

  • Atletico Ottawa supporters have high hopes for CPL Final

    As Atletico Ottawa prepares for its Sunday evening championship game against Forge FC, team supporters continue to express hope for what a Canadian Premier League championship would mean for soccer in this city in the years to come. The last time Ottawa came this close to a soccer championship, the team was called the Fury, the league was the North American Soccer League, and the result was a loss to the New York Cosmos, in New York. But this time around, the final will be played at 6 p.m. ET at

  • Erik Karlsson scores in OT, Sharks beat Maple Leafs 4-3

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Erik Karlsson scored on a breakaway 57 seconds into overtime to give the San Jose Sharks a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday night. Karlsson also had two assists as San Jose won at home for the first time this season, improving to 1-4. “It was nice the way it developed,” Karlsson said. "I just had to get going, trust Timo (Meier) that he would get the puck there, made up my mind fairly early and stuck to it and it went in, luckily.” Logan Couture had tw

  • Kaiden Guhle a silver lining for Canadiens in rebuilding season

    This week's 10 Insights and Observations looks at redemption stories, the coaching career of John Tortorella, icing board passes and much more.

  • Nick Nurse offers an update on Otto Porter Jr.

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses the improved spacing in the halfcourt offence, Pascal Siakam's play, Thaddeus Young not getting minutes recently and what Otto Porter Jr.'s role will be once he returns.

  • Spain's state prosecutor drops charges against Neymar

    BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spain's state prosecutor dropped its charges against Neymar on Friday, but a Brazilian company involved in the case will continue to fight the soccer player in court. The case stems from Neymar's transfer in 2013 from Santos to Barcelona. The state prosecutor withdrew all charges against Neymar, his father and the former executives of the Brazilian and Spanish clubs. However, the trial will continue because Brazilian company DIS, which brought the case, maintained its acc