Dems: Biden Could Shoot Me on 5th Ave. And I'd Still Vote for Him.

Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

In a call-back to simpler times—before the unprecedented global pandemic and nationwide civil unrest over the extrajudicial killings of Black Americans—supporters of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden have co-opted a notorious joke made by President Trump four years ago on the campaign trail.

The year was 2016, and there were just two weeks until the Iowa caucuses. Reality-TV star and real-estate mogul Donald Trump was the Republican frontrunner, and he was, well, confident about his chances.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody, and I wouldn't lose any voters, OK?” Trump said, mimicking firing a gun with his fingers, at a campaign stop in Iowa. “It’s, like, incredible.” Afterward, Trump tweeted: “My speech was very well received. Truly great people! Packed house—overflow!”

“His audiences love it,” NPR reporter Don Gonyea wrote at the time: “They say, ‘Yeah, sometimes he makes me cringe, but I still like him and I still think he’s the right thing for America.’”

But now Biden supporters are co-opting the joke on Twitter, for their own amusement, even jokingly offering to take a bullet themselves in a sign of just how passionate the November election is shaping up to be.

“Joe Biden could shoot me in the middle of 5th Avenue& I would apologize to him for using up one of his bullets and then I would crawl on my hands & knees thru invected proven class to the polling place to vote for him on Nov. 3 [sic],” wrote @rmertel.

In reply, @PattysYorkie tweeted, “I may have a hard time doing all of that, I’m a little old. But I’ll be damned if I wouldn’t try!”

“Joe Biden could shoot me on 5th Avenue & I would ask the ambulance to drop me off at the polls,” wrote @maryruthedk.

“Joe Biden could stand in the middle of 5th Avenue and shoot Joe Biden and I’d still vote for him,” added @if_you_see_kaye.

Story continues

“Joe Biden can stand in the middle of 5th Avenue and shoot one hundred people and we’re still voting against Trump,” tweeted @FrankXMjr. “The con is up.”

“Joe Biden could shoot me on 5th avenue and if I survived I would vote for him, if I didn't my last words would be...he did it in self-defense so vote for Joe,” @Hamsteronstilts wrote.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!

Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.