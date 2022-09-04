Dempster Highway 8 closed between Eagle Plains and Fort McPherson

A section of the Dempster Highway. The Dempster Highway 8 is closed between Eagle Plains and Fort McPherson due to the Eagle River Bridge at kilometre 378. (Avery Zingel/CBC - image credit)

The Dempster Highway 8 is closed between Eagle Plains and Fort McPherson, according to a highway condition report from the government of the Northwest Territories.

The notice states closures on both directions of the Eagle River Bridge at kilometre 378 of the highway.

A staff member at the Eagle Plains Hotel confirmed government staff are working at the bridge until late afternoon, but could not comment on why the bridge was closed.

CBC News was not able to reach the territory's department of infrastructure for more details.

The remainder of the highway is open and in fair driving conditions, according to the government's notice.

The highway condition report encouraged drivers to drive according to road conditions, follow speed limits, watch for workers and equipment and "expect uneven surface, as well as slippery and narrow sections throughout all roads."