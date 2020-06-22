Demonstrations continue over killing of Ejaz Choudry by police during wellness check

Demonstrations over the killing of a man in mental health crisis by police on the weekend continued Monday, with protestors blocking an intersection in in Mississauga, Ont.

The protest over the death of 62-year-old Ejaz Choudry that began Sunday lasted through the night and is expected to continue throughout the day.

Choudry's family has said they called a non-emergency helpline Saturday night with concerns Ejaz Choudry wasn't taking his medicine — but instead of getting medication, he ended up dead.

"What's crazy is that they didn't call police, they called a non-emergency helpline," Choudry's nephew Hassan Choudhary says the family told him. "They felt they needed to come down, strap him down, put him on an IV drip and get some medicine in there."

When paramedics arrived, Choudhary says, they spotted his uncle's pocketknife — something he kept with him because he felt police "were out to get him."

His family argues police used excessive force when officers stormed the home and shot Choudry, a husband and father of four, who suffered from schizophrenia.

They say Choudry also had a number of other illnesses but wasn't a threat to others.

"He was saying, 'I'm going to kill myself,'" said Choudhary, who wasn't present at the time of the incident, but relayed what those at the scene that night told him.

What happened next is now the subject of an investigation by Ontario's police watchdog. Police have said they deployed a stun gun and fired plastic bullets with no effect. "When these had no effect, an officer discharged a firearm and the man was struck," the SIU said. Choudry died at the scene. Peel police told CBC Toronto Sunday that a crisis negotiator was contacted, but officers decided to enter the victim's residence without the presence of a negotiator. Police could not confirm if a crisis negotiator ever arrived at the scene. "They should have let us go and speak to my uncle and say, 'Listen we're here for you, Ejaz... Don't be scared,'" his nephew Choudhary said.

Choudry's family has said that responding officers were shouting at Choudry in English, a language he didn't understand. "You have this man with all these medical conditions who can barely stand up and instead of helping him and prevent him from killing himself, you go in and kill him?"