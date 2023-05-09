Demon Headmaster actor Terrence Hardiman dies aged 86

The Demon Headmaster first ran on CBBC from 1996 to 1998

Actor Terrence Hardiman, best known for playing the title role in The Demon Headmaster, has died aged 86.

His agent announced the news with "great sadness", describing him as "beloved client and much-loved stage and screen actor".

Hardiman petrified a generation of kids with his performance in the CBBC series, which first ran from 1996 to 1998.

He reprised the role for a cameo when the series was rebooted in 2019.

Based on the children's books of the same name by Gillian Cross, The Demon Headmaster saw Hardiman's lead character cut a frightening figure.

He kept his piercing green eyes largely hidden, ominously, behind dark glasses, only removing them to hypnotise his victims after telling them: "Look into my eyes."

'Horrible character'

Speaking to the Radio Times around the time of his slight return in 2019, Hardiman recalled what he first thought about being cast to play him.

"I thought, 'what a horrible character. How lovely. A real villain of a piece. Why not?'"

He went on to say he had had "no idea" that the series would go on to be so popular with children and adults alike.

"I started to be recognised in the street, especially as I lived near schools around here, in north west London," he explained. "And there were people - youngsters - looking at me, and shouting out at me, and making fun of me, which is very healthy.

"It stopped me being too grand!"

Terrence Hardiman as The Demon Headmaster, a frightening figure for many children and adults in the 1990s

Born in 1937 in east London, Hardiman studied English at the University of Cambridge, where he got the acting bug.

He performed for the university's amateur dramatic club, alongside future big names including Derek Jacobi.

A star of the screen and stage, Hardiman appeared as Mephistophilis in a touring production of Doctor Faustus with the Royal Shakespeare Theatre in 1968.

He got his big TV break playing Stephen Harvesty in Granada's Crown Court from 1972 onwards.

And he went on to appear in other TV series such as The Crown, Doctor Who and Prime Suspect, as well as Wallander, often playing figures of authority.

Story continues

In Richard Attenborough's 1982 film, Gandhi, he portrayed former UK Prime Minister Ramsay McDonald.

His other credits include Bergerac, Colditz, Minder and Secret Army.

Hardiman is survived by his wife Rowena and two children.