Demolition set to begin for the replacement of Fort Worth’s Forest Park Pool

Harrison Mantas
·1 min read
Harrison Mantas/hmantas@star-telegram.com

It’s hammer time for Fort Worth’s Forest Park pool.

Demolition crews are scheduled to begin removing parts of the bath house Monday so they can be incorporated into the replacement of the century-old swimming pool located just east of the Fort Worth Zoo.

The full demolition process is scheduled to wrap up by March 9, so the zoo can use the pool’s parking lot for overflow during spring break, said Scott Penn, a project manager with Fort Worth’s parks department.

It comes after residents successfully petitioned the city to keep the Forest Park pool’s 50 meter length.

An initial 25-meter design drew vocal opposition. Residents argued the shorter design them an Olympic-sized pool where they could hold swim meets and lessons.

The replacement pool is funded with money from the 2022 bond program. It will cost $11 million, and is scheduled to open May 2024.

