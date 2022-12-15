Demolition making way for new healthcare facility

The demolition of the Centre de santé communautaire de Timmins (CSC Timmins) building has started.

This morning, crews were on site and working to clear rubble and begin the process of taking down the building section by section.

While the Kent Street building had housed CSC Timmins and offices for Centre culturel La Ronde up until November, prior to that it was École catholique St-Charles.

CSC Timmins provides primary care services and community supports for the francophone community.

In April, the province announced $10 million for the new francophone health centre that will eventually be built at the 120 Kent St. site.

The new facility will expand the services offered to include childhood education, physiotherapy and better accessibility.

The medical clinic is being offered at the Timmins Square, and the administrative staff have moved to offices on Wilson Avenue until the new facility is completed.

"During the period of construction, the clinic remains at the Timmins Square to ensure that the clients have that location that they are familiar with," said Michelle Stevens, executive director of the CSC Timmins, in April when the project was announced.

Construction is expected to be completed on the new facility by 2025.

La Ronde's services are also being offered out of a temporary location at the Timmins Square. Construction has started on its new facility at the corner of Mountjoy Street North and Algonquin.

