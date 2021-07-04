Demolition at Florida condo collapse site could come as early as today as Tropical Storm Elsa looms

SURFSIDE, Florida — Crews were making final preparations for the demolition of the rest of the partially collapsed Florida condo building – which could come down as early as Sunday – as rescuers suspended their search for the remaining 121 people still unaccounted for and officials braced for an incoming tropical storm.

The decision to move up the demolition of the rest of the Champlain Towers South came Saturday as officials in charge of the search and rescue in the rubble feared the structure could collapse as Tropical Storm Elsa brings strong winds to south Florida.

Miami-Dade Assistant Fire Chief Raide Jadallah told the families of missing loved onesthat demolition crews drilling holes for the explosives were about 80% finished with their work as of Sunday morning. Jadallah said the search and rescue operation was paused because the drilling could cause the structure to fail, and if that were to happen, “It’s just going to collapse without warning.”

The exact timing of the demolition had not yet been set, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said Sunday morning. The demolition would begin as soon as the preparations are complete, regardless of time of day, she said.

"Our top priority is that the building come down as soon as possible, no matter what time that occurs and as safely as possible,” she said at a Sunday news conference.

Elsa is forecast to approach the west coast of Florida on Tuesday and Wednesday. Although Surfside is on Florida's east coast, the area "could see some gusts," Gov. Ron DeSantis said Sunday. Local impacts from the storm could begin as soon as Monday afternoon, he said. "We're prepared to deal with impacts.

Search and rescue efforts are expected to begin as soon as the demolition is complete and the site is deemed safe, Levine Cava said. She said the demolition will also allow rescue crews to access areas of the site they previously have not because of the risks around the building's stability. However, the impacts of Elsa could slow the efforts in the coming days depending on conditions in Surfside.

The demolition will be conducted using a technique called "energetic felling," which consists of "small strategically placed detonations and relies on force of gravity to bring the building down," Levine Cava said.

Residents in the area immediately around the condo building were warned to stay inside during the demolition and close openings to their homes because of the potential for dust. A cover has also been laid atop the debris field that is closest to the damaged building, she said.

Levine Cava said Saturday that the National Science Foundation was on scene using lidar – a laser-based system that can scan environments and buildings to create a digital map – and drones to create a 3D-model of the structure to assist engineers in demolition preparation.

Controlled Demolition Inc. has been contracted to perform the demolition, Levine Cava said.

The Maryland-based company is more than 70 years old, according to its website. The company has been involved in several high-profile demolitions, including the Plaza Tower in Atlantic City, New Jersey; the One James River Plaza in Richmond, Virginia; the Seattle Kingdome stadium; the remains of the Alfred P. Murrah federal building in Oklahoma City; and the remains of the World Trade Center in New York.

On Sunday, Levine Cava noted the significance of the work on the site continuing on the Fourth of July holiday. "This is not an Independence Day like any we have ever experienced before," she said.

Meanwhile, a third Miami-area condo building was evacuated late Saturday after an inspector found issues with flooring in a vacant unit and exterior wall damage to the low-rise unit, the Miami Herald reported. Another building had been evacuated Friday evening over structural concerns.

A view of the partially collapsed Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Florida on Saturday, July 3, 2021.

Two more bodies pulled from rubble

Miami-Dade Police said Saturday evening that two additional people were found dead in the collapsed section of the building, bringing the official death toll to 24. The June 24 building collapse has left 121 people still unaccounted for.

Police said Graciela Cattarossi, 48, and Gonzalo Torre, 81, were recovered Friday.

WPLG reported Cattarossi was an independent photographer and lived in the building with her 7-year-old daughter, who was also killed in the collapse, according to the TV station.

