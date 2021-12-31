Demolition begins on 45-year-old Stonegate Mansion known for Fort Worth murders

Demolition has begun on Fort Worth’s iconic Stonegate Mansion, the site of two unsolved murders 45 years ago.

On Wednesday, Garrett Demolition posted on its social media pages that demolition on the property had started so it could be leveled and make way for new developments.

Kyle Poulson, co-owner of the property, said in July that he and three partners have plans for a residential development, a retirement community or an office complex on the site just east of Hulen Street near TCU. As of Thursday evening, a zoning change request sign was posted on the front gate of the property.

The mansion, built from the vision of millionaire oilman Cullen Davis in 1971, was the scene where police and witnesses said a late-night intruder killed Stan Farr, 30, and Andrea Wilborn, 12, on Aug. 2, 1976. Farr was the lover of Davis’ estranged wife Priscilla and Wilborn was Davis’ stepdaughter.

Priscilla was shot in the chest but survived, as did visitor Gus “Bubba” Gavrel.

Davis was arrested the same night. He was later acquitted in a highly publicized trial and also acquitted on another criminal charge. To this day, Davis has maintained his innocence.

After the murders, the mansion later became a welcome center for the surrounding Stonegate development, a steakhouse, a Tex-Mex restaurant, a church and a wedding venue.