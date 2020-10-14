Democrats Warn of Impending Doom, as Amy Coney Barrett Glides Through Q&A

“This,” began Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), “is not normal right now.”

She was the 10th senator to speak on the second day of confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett—but the first to state the obvious.

The signs were everywhere: the masked members of Barrett’s family sitting behind her and the senators sitting in front of her, flanked by bottles of hand sanitizer, ensured that reminders of the COVID-19 pandemic were in every frame.

The frequent tributes to the previous occupant of the seat Barrett hopes to fill, who died less than a month ago, and the shadow of the imminent Nov. 3 election, mentioned by the committee’s own chairman in relation to his own prospects, ensured that the abbreviated timeframe and heated political circumstances of Barrett’s confirmation were inescapable.

“We need a reset here, in my mind, for the people at home,” said Klobuchar, attempting to put a fine point on it. “A bit of a reality check.”

But many of the Minnesota Democrat’s colleagues—on both sides of the Senate Judiciary Committee dais—did their part to lay a veneer of normalcy on one of the most abnormal high court fights in recent memory.

Democrats conveyed their opposition to Barrett’s nomination in strong terms, but many extended her the customary niceties afforded a high court nominee—even as some in the party quietly flouted those and activists urged lawmakers to go nuclear on the entire proceedings.

The committee’s top Democrat, Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), began her questioning by asking Barrett to introduce her husband, children, and siblings who were in the audience behind her. “It’s good to see you,” Feinstein told Barrett warmly. Later, Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) recalled a visit with former Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) to Notre Dame’s law school, where Barrett taught for years, for an event to talk about bipartisanship. Most members simply launched quickly into questions about the Affordable Care Act, the issue around which Democrats have chosen to fight this court battle.

Republicans, meanwhile, gave the expected soft-focus treatment to their party’s nominee and used much of their time to go after Democrats’ arguments—sometimes in incredibly harsh terms—as they inched closer to confirming someone who could tilt the high court’s balance for years.

But the display was enough for Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), the committee’s chairman, to remark at the halfway point about just how well-behaved everyone had been. "Not one time has a senator and the judge talked over each other,” said Graham. “I hope the American people understand that this is the way that it should be.”

That lack of interruption was, in part, because several members used their 30 minutes of allotted time to give speeches rather than ask questions.

Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) spent most of his time not asking questions but pontificating on the nature of constitutional government and talking about the Founders. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) didn’t ask Barrett a single question and instead launched into a detailed review of the outside “dark money” involved in the effort to confirm Barrett, and others, to the court. And Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) bookended a lengthy diatribe against the left with only few questions for Barrett, including whether she spoke another language and whether she played an instrument.

Klobuchar, meanwhile, was one of the few who moved to ask Barrett pointed questions—and in doing so managed to provoke a rare admission from the disciplined judge on the landmark Roe v. Wade decision. Barrett stated that she did not view Roe as a “super-precedent,” or in other words, settled law—a statement that Trump’s past two nominees were unwilling to make.

It was one of the few moments where the public learned new information about the kind of Supreme Court justice that Barrett might be.

But with the judge’s ultimate confirmation hardly in doubt, each senator seemed content to fight their preferred political battle.

For the Republican senators on the panel facing competitive re-elections this fall, that battle looked like using their 30-minute blocks as a soapbox to air home-state concerns critical to their re-elections and attack Democratic messaging. Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA), for example, explained in detail the Senate GOP’s coronavirus relief bill—aimed at Democrats’ claims that they should be working on that instead of the nomination—and found time to question Barrett on corn-based ethanol fuel, a critical political issue in her home state. Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) hit on GOP themes of law and order and Graham, facing the challenge of his career from Democrat Jaime Harrison, was most explicit. The chairman began his opening remarks on Tuesday morning by targeting Democrats’ claims that installing Barrett on the high court would ensure Obamacare’s defeat in a Nov. 10 case.

Story continues