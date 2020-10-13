Democrats are trying to flip the Senate in 2020. These are the seats considered up for grabs.

WASHINGTON — With less than a month before Election Day, this year's Senate races could have just as big of an impact on the direction of the country as the presidential race between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

There are 35 seats up for election in the Senate, and of those, 23 belong to Republicans and 12 to Democrats. Democrats would need a net gain of three or four seats to win a majority in the Senate, which is currently held by Republicans with 53 senators. Democrats count 45 senators and there are two independent senators who caucus with Democrats.

There are eight Republican-held seats rated as either leaning Democratic or tossups by the nonpartisan Cook Political Report, which by contrast lists only one Democratic seat as leaning Republican and none as a tossup.

If Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris win the White House, Democrats would only need to flip three seats that are Republican-held, as the vice president can act as a tie-breaker on Senate votes if needed. If Trump and Vice President Mike Pence win reelection, Democrats would need to flip four seats to take control of Congress' upper chamber.

These are some of the key races to watch in the 2020 Senate elections:

Alabama

Democrat Doug Jones is in a race against Tommy Tuberville that leans Republican. Tuberville is a former Auburn University football coach who beat former Attorney General Jeff Sessions in the Republican primary runoff earlier this year.

Jones' 2017 special election victory against Republican Roy Moore, who was accused by multiple women of making sexual advances toward them when they were teenagers, was a narrow one.

In this race, Jones is facing tough odds in a state that Trump dominated in 2016. Trump has endorsed Tuberville in enthusiastic tweets and an early October poll from Auburn University-Montgomery had Tuberville up 54%-42%.

Arizona

The Grand Canyon State is within reach for Democrats, with one Senate seat up in a special election to fill the rest of the term held by the late Sen. John McCain. Former astronaut Mark Kelly, a gun control activist whose wife former Rep. Gabby Giffords survived an assassination attempt in 2011, is taking on incumbent Sen. Martha McSally, a former military pilot who has aligned herself closely with Trump.

Kelly is up about eight points in average polling data assembled by RealClearPolitics. The Cook Political Report ranks the Arizona seat as leaning Democratic.

Arizona has long been considered a red state, but it has shifted in recent years to battleground status in the 2020 presidential election. If Kelly wins, both senators from Arizona will be Democrats for the first time since the 1950s.

