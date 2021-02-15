Democrats squandered chance to cripple Trump with all-or-nothing impeachment drive

If you weren't paying close attention the last time the U.S. Senate sat in judgment of Donald Trump, you might have been surprised this past week to learn just how little an impeachment trial resembles any courtroom proceeding.

In a courtroom trial, for example, victims, eyewitnesses and people who regularly play golf with the defendant are all excluded from that defendant's jury.

In a courtroom trial, jurors are discouraged from signaling how they'll vote before either side makes its opening statement, and they aren't allowed to work crossword puzzles in the balcony while court is in session.

In a courtroom trial, a defense attorney who solicits a sitting juror's help in crafting a convincing rebuttal case risks criminal prosecution.

And in a courtroom trial, crucially, a juror who continues to argue that the state has no jurisdiction to try a defendant after the presiding judge has ruled otherwise is dismissed and replaced by an alternate.

Spoiler alert!

Witnesses, sworn testimony, impartiality, transparency — the indispensable ingredients of any courtroom proceeding — are options senators sitting in judgment of an impeached president may and generally do forgo.

"You get more due process than this when you fight a parking ticket," David Schoen, one of Trump's attorneys, complained Friday before proceeding, without objection from either side, with his see-what-sticks defense.

The second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump on Feb. 11, 2021.

The net effect of all these exceptions to common sense was that nearly everything that happened in Trump's impeachment trial was telegraphed weeks before the fact, guaranteeing that Saturday's conclusion would be about as suspenseful as the final minutes of a Hallmark Christmas special:

Would the two sides subpoena a critical witness, or merely agree to enter the witness' written statements into evidence?

Would the final verdict fall 12 votes short of the 67 needed for conviction, or only 11 votes short?

From the Atlantic to the Pacific, millions of quarantining Americans chose not to interrupt their Saturday afternoon naps to find out. Which begs the question: Why did Democrats in the House and Senate persevere in a prosecution everyone with the brains God gave Nabisco Shredded Wheat knew was doomed to end in acquittal?

Yes, the ex-president needed to be held to account for his role in an atrocity every one of his jurors witnessed in person. But just 60 senators — the number necessary to force a vote on a censure motion — could have accomplished that objective without dragging out the creaky machinery of impeachment.

The road not taken

In the judgment of many constitutional scholars, a resolution memorializing Congress' conclusion that Trump's actions before, during and after the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol had provided "aid and comfort" to rioters seeking to sabotage the constitutional transfer of power would preclude the political comeback Trump so often threatens. Though rarely tested in the past century, a provision of the Constitution's 14th Amendment clearly bars ex-federal officials found to have encouraged insurrection from seeking elective office forever after.

A censure resolution would have raised none of the specious constitutional objections Republicans like Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell cited as grounds for refusing to support Trump's conviction. McConnell, who maintained that Trump was guilty of impeachable conduct but could not be tried after leaving office, blazed an escape route for GOP senators eager to acquit Trump without defending his behavior.

In the weeks between the Capitol assault and Joe Biden's inauguration, many Democrats yearned for an alternative to impeachment — a censure resolution that would provide an opportunity to rebuke Trump swiftly and force GOP fence-sitters to cast an up-or-down vote uncomplicated by procedural objections. Michigan Sen. Debbie Stabenow was among those who hoped lawmakers would be able to choose among an array of sanctions.

But instead of cutting off the escape route limned by McConnell, House Democrats facilitated it by swinging for the fences, delivering a constitutional but unprecedented impeachment resolution targeting an ex-president many Americans were impatient to exile from their thoughts. After just five days — the shortest impeachment trial in U.S. history — Democratic senators were as eager as their Republican counterparts to call a lid.

I don't consider the anticlimactic exercise we've just been through a waste of time, exactly. Even for those who followed the events that precipitated Trump's impeachment closely, the trial was an educational experience, a mini course in which disciplined prosecutors connected the dots between Trump's conduct and the Jan. 6 bloodbath more clearly and convincingly than before. Those who paid attention to the show are less likely to pay attention to Trump going forward.

Even so, I can't help but think Democrats squandered an opportunity to deliver a rebuke less ambiguous than Saturday's inevitable acquittal.

Brian Dickerson is the editorial page editor of the Detroit Free Press, where this column first appeared. Follow him on Twitter: @BRIANDDICKERSON

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Democrats' impeachment ambitions gave Republicans an escape route