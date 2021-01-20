Democrats to retake Senate as Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff are set to be sworn in

WASHINGTON – Democrats will officially take control of the Senate Wednesday afternoon after two of their newest members, Georgia’s Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, are sworn in.

Warnock and Ossoff are set to be sworn in late Wednesday afternoon, according to a Senate source who was unauthorized to speak publicly about the plans. The two new Democrats will give the chamber a 50-50 split, which effectively would give Democrats the majority because Vice President-elect Kamala Harris would be the tie-breaking vote.

The ceremony will happen hours after inauguration celebrations for Joe Biden and Harris, who took their oaths of office as the new president and vice president. Harris, who resigned from her Senate seat this week, is set to be replaced by Democrat Alex Padilla. He will also be sworn in on Wednesday, the source added.

Harris will swear in the three new senators around 4:30 p.m. EST — one of her first official duties as vice president.

Georgia Democratic Senate candidates Raphael Warnock, right, and Jon Ossoff headline a drive-in voting rally on Dec. 28, 2020, in Stonecrest, Ga.

Ossoff, who unseated Republican David Perdue, plans to be sworn in using a book of Hebrew scripture. His office says the book was once owned by Rabbi Jacob Rothschild, a civil rights leader who led Atlanta's oldest and most prominent Jewish synagogue known as "The Temple."

Once sworn in, 33-year-old Ossoff will become the youngest member of the Senate since then-U.S. Senator Joe Biden and the first Jewish person to serve the state of Georgia in the U.S. Senate.

Warnock, who unseated Republican Kelly Loeffler, will similarly make history. The pastor, who served at the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church — where Martin Luther King Jr. served before his assassination — will be the first Black senator to represent Georgia and the 11th Black senator in U.S. history.

Ossoff and Warnock sat nearby at Biden's inauguration. "This is an affirmation of the democratic process in the United States, the peaceful transfer of power," Ossoff told reporters at the event.

He said he was ready to be sworn in later in the day. "I'm really looking forward to getting down to work and delivering the kind of investment in public health and vaccine distribution and the direct economic relief that people send us here to fight for," Ossoff added.

The battle for the Senate came down to Georgia, a state that seemed like a longshot for Democrats not too long ago. After Biden turned the state blue for the first time since 1992, the Senate seats appeared to be sincere tossups in a high-stakes race for power. Both Senate races in the November election went to a Jan. 5 runoff in which Ossoff and Warnock were victorious. Millions of campaign dollars poured into the campaigns and high-profile figures in both parties helped the candidates campaign across the state, including visits from Biden and former President Donald Trump.

The new Democratic lean will allow Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., to become the chamber's new majority leader after serving four years as the minority leader.

Schumer has already outlined an agenda for the chamber, starting with three major priorities: approving Biden's cabinet nominees, passing additional COVID-19 relief and Trump's impeachment trial.

The New York Democrat has also made addressing college debt, immigration reform, voting rights and climate change centerpieces of the chamber's agenda over the next Congress.

While Democrats will control the Senate, House and White House, the margins are so slim that far-reaching legislation isn't likely to pass in Biden's first years in office. The House lost more than a dozen seats in the last election, leaving them currently with only a three-seat majority. There are three vacancies currently in the House, at least one of which is a safe Democratic district.

The Senate is in a similar situation with it's 50-50 split. Schumer on Tuesday met with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., about a power-sharing agreement since the chamber will be split down the middle. McConnell will become minority leader.

The last time the Senate saw a 50-50 split was in 2001 when George W. Bush was president. Then, Republicans and Democrats forged an agreement that among other things, called for both parties to come to compromises on the Senate schedule and had an equal number of senators from each party on committees.

After the meeting, Schumer, who is set to be named majority leader, indicated support for a similar agreement.

"Leader Schumer expressed that the fairest, most reasonable and easiest path forward is to adopt the 2001 bipartisan agreement without extraneous changes from either side," Justin Goodman, a spokesman for Schumer, said after the meeting.

McConnell has made protecting the future of the filibuster, which requires a 60-vote supermajority to quickly pass legislation, a central issue in discussions over the agreement.

"Leader McConnell expressed his long-held view that the crucial, longstanding, and bipartisan Senate rules concerning the legislative filibuster remain intact, specifically during the power share for the next two years," said Doug Andres, a spokesman for McConnell. "Discussions on all aspects of the power-sharing agreement will continue over the next several days."

