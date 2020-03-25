Democrats and Republicans Reach Deal on $2 Trillion Coronavirus Stimulus Package

On Tuesday night a deal was reached between the Democratic controlled House of Representatives and the Republican-controlled Senate and White House on a $2 trillion stimulus package to hopefully shore up the U.S. economy currently hit hard by widespread business shutdowns due to the coronavirus pandemic.

If passed, the package would be the largest such stimulus package ever. However, the majority of funds — more than 1.5 trillion — would go to major corporations and industries rather than individuals. $250 billion would be earmarked for indivudals.

Under the deal, most people would receive around $1,200 a month, with an additional $500 per child. The money will be distributed based on 2018 tax returns and capped beyond a certain point. For individuals, the amount would begin declining for people who made more than $75,000, while those who earned more than $99,000 would get nothing. For married couples who filed jointly, the allotted amounts would begin declining at $150,000, with no money for couples who made more than $198,000.

The bill does not take into account whether someone saw a decline in income or even lost their job during the 2019 tax year.

More to come…

