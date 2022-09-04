Democrats Make A Play To Win Over Seniors, Long A Base For GOP

Kevin Robillard
·8 min read
Democrats Make A Play To Win Over Seniors, Long A Base For GOP

PHOENIX — Democrats in key races around the country are making an aggressive push for older voters, a key bloc in lower-turnout midterm elections, citing both their own work to lower prescription drug costs and hammering the GOP for suggesting changes to Social Security.

The push, if successful, will be a key part of Democrats’ ongoing electoral comeback, providing an example of both how the party in power’s congressional successes and the GOP’s ideological excesses have altered the political narrative ahead of November.

Here in retiree-rich Arizona, Sen. Mark Kelly is campaigning relentlessly on the provisions aimed at lowering prescription drugs in the Inflation Reduction Act while Democratic groups pound his opponent, venture capitalist Blake Masters, with attack ads noting the Republican’s support for the privatization of Social Security — something Masters is now backing away from.

“It’s going to have such a positive impact on seniors’ lives, to finally, after decades, get to the point where Medicare can negotiate the cost of prescription drugs,” Kelly told reporters after a roundtable with the AARP and seniors during Congress’ summer recess. “We finally fixed it. So it’s a big deal.”

In midterm elections, when less dedicated younger voters often skip casting their ballots, seniors are the dominant voting bloc. During the last midterm election in 2018, voters over 50 made up a full three-fifths of the electorate, according to the Pew Research Center. And in 2014, when turnout plummeted across the country, they made up nearly two-thirds of all voters.

Both times, they leaned toward the GOP, though Democrats’ success in limiting the Republican advantage in 2018 was a key reason the party was able to take back the House instead of suffering one of the worst midterm defeats in their centuries-long history, as they did in 2014.

Surveys now indicate an environment in between those two poles: A Quinnipiac University poll, released Wednesday, found the GOP with a 51% to 43% advantage among those over 65, and with the two parties tied at 47% among voters age 50 to age 64. An AARP survey, released earlier this summer and conducted by a bipartisan duo of pollsters, found roughly three-fifths of the persuadable voters in the country were over the age of 50.

Seniors have long tended to lead toward the more conservative and change-resistant GOP, though Republicans’ advantage has faded somewhat as the comparatively liberal baby boom generation enters their golden years.

“The party has a real opportunity to continue the gains President Joe Biden made with seniors in 2020,” said Nick Ahamed, the deputy executive director of the Democratic super PAC Priorities USA.

Social Security and prescription drug costs provide two potent issues for the party. The AARP survey found 82% of voters over 50 years old in key congressional districts said Social Security would be an important factor in their vote, and 69% said the same of the cost of prescription drugs.

And nearly 9 in 10 said they were more likely to vote for a candidate who supported allowing Medicare to negotiate the cost of prescription drugs or a candidate who protects Social Security from cuts.

Republicans, of course, have a potent counter-argument: inflation, which has a particularly nasty bite for retirees on a fixed income.

“Joe Biden and Mark Kelly have caused massive inflation that means every dollar that someone has, whether they saved it or whether it’s coming from a Social Security check, it’s worth less than last month over month as groceries and gas climbs higher and higher,” Masters told reporters.

Kelly is far from alone in his focus on seniors. It’s also been a major issue for Rep. Jared Golden (D-Maine) as he fights to hold on to his Donald Trump-won rural district. Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) held a similar roundtable event with the AARP on prescription drug prices early on in the congressional recess. Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, the Democratic nominee in Wisconsin, has relentlessly hammered GOP Sen. Ron Johnson for suggesting cuts to Social Security.

Democrats have also tried to tar Republicans broadly as supporting attacks on Social Security and Medicare. Biden has repeatedly attacked Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), the chair of Senate Republicans’ campaign arm, for a plan to sunset all legislation after five years. Democrats argue the plan would lead to the elimination of both major entitlement programs.

“Your Social Security, every five years, will be eliminated unless it’s voted back into existence,” Biden told the crowd at a rally in Rockville, Maryland, last month. “Do you want to put your Social Security into the hands of Ted Cruz and Marjorie Taylor Greene?”

Republicans have variously tried to either dodge the issue — Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) was quick to distance himself from Scott’s plan — or to argue they are protecting the programs’ long-term health by reducing benefits.

After Barnes attacked Johnson for wanting to make Social Security spending discretionary, Johnson’s campaign fired back.

“Leave it to a career politician like Mandela Barnes to bury his head in the sand and ignore a politically difficult problem,” Johnson told a local TV station. “The reality is Social Security will be depleted by 2035 but Barnes has no plan to protect seniors, just empty scare tactics and hollow election-year rhetoric.”

A quick glance at the Senate map shows how decisive older voters could be. Of the eight states at the center of the battle for the chamber, which is split 50-50, five are among the 20 oldest states in the country: New Hampshire is 2nd, Florida is 5th, Pennsylvania is 7th and Ohio and Wisconsin are in the teens. Two other Sunbelt states with competitive races — Nevada and Arizona — are havens for retirees.

Kelly, however, may face the trickiest challenge for Democrats. Arizona’s electorate is sharply polarized by age, and the former astronaut needs to appeal to both a more progressive and diverse population of millennials and members of Generation Z competing with a moderate and conservative base of older, mostly white voters.

At the AARP roundtable, Kelly laid out the pharmaceutical cost provisions of the Inflation Reduction Act — capping the cost of insulin at $35 a month for Medicare patients, letting Medicare use its “massive buying power” to negotiate lower prices for some drugs, creating a $2,000 yearly cap on out-of-pocket expenses — and talked to seniors who had trouble affording their drugs.

One woman, who takes eight different prescriptions daily, described how the monthly cost of her insulin shot up from $44 to $128 overnight. Another woman, whose treatment for multiple sclerosis cost $11,000 a year, said she had stopped taking her drugs entirely for more than 18 months but will start again when the law’s provisions kick in.

“I can’t thank you enough for getting this across the finish line,” Dana Marie Kennedy, the state director for the AARP, told Kelly after recounting the decades-long fight to give Medicare the power to negotiate prices, noting the result will be “millions of seniors will save billions of dollars” on their medications.

A day earlier, Masters had gathered a group of seniors in the living room of a house in a gated community in the Phoenix suburb of Gilbert. While the point of the discussion was to hear seniors’ “concerns about inflation and the state of the economy,” the conversation actually bounced from topic to topic, with the assembled bringing up a range of conservative grievances.

One attendee, wearing a “45” hat, compared the FBI to the Gestapo. Another woman insisted Arizona’s 2020 election was marred by fraud — something debunked by multiple audits.

But talking to reporters in the home’s driveway after the event, Masters was more on message. He insisted the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee’s ad, which features straightforward footage of him declaring “we should privatize” and “get the government out of” Social Security, was a “lie.”

“I’ve been clear, we’re never gonna cut it. You can’t pull the rug out from seniors,” he said, quickly adding that Social Security has “long-term challenges.” His campaign has since said he simply wants to incentivize future generations to create private saving accounts.

Masters has also relentlessly attacked the Inflation Reduction Act, but when asked if he would support allowing Medicare to negotiate drug prices — one of the law’s signature provisions — he said he would have to study the issue more.

The same day Masters was in Gilbert, Kelly visited the main campus of Arizona State University to pitch himself to a much younger audience. Speaking to a crowd of more than 50 students, he related the story of the shooting that nearly claimed the life of his wife, former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords. (This year’s college freshmen were 6 years old when the shooting occurred.)

But when he discussed the Inflation Reduction Act, he focused on its climate change provisions instead of the health care ones — college students are more afraid of the long-term climate future than they are about getting sick.

“It’s going to reduce greenhouse gasses produced by the United States by 40% by the end of the decade,” he said. “It’s going to help us make the case to other countries that they need to do more.”

Student debt forgiveness, in particular, could be a tricky issue for Democrats with seniors. The Quinnipiac poll found 53% of American supported Biden’s plan to forgive $10,000 or more of student loan debt for borrowers who make less than $125,000 a year. But the plan was far less popular with older voters, with just 41% support among those over the age of 65.

At the event, which took place before Biden rolled out the forgiveness plan, Kelly said he would need to know specifics, and quickly pivoted to discussing the need for more trade schools and apprenticeship programs to help people who did not plan on going to college.

But when Biden did roll out his plan, Kelly quickly announced his support.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • GOP candidates mask rigid abortion stances after Roe ruling

    DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — During a primary debate in May, Iowa Republican Zach Nunn and his two rivals were asked to raise their hand if they thought all abortions should be illegal. “All abortions, no exceptions,” the moderator clarified. Nunn's left hand went up. The image has shadowed the Iowa state senator as he seeks to unseat U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne, one of the most vulnerable House Democrats this election season. The two-term congresswoman has featured video of Nunn from the debate in TV ads s

  • Israeli attacks squeeze Iranian aerial supplies to Syria, sources say

    Israel has intensified strikes on Syrian airports to disrupt Tehran's increasing use of aerial supply lines to deliver arms to allies in Syria and Lebanon including Hezbollah, regional diplomatic and intelligence sources told Reuters. Tehran has adopted air transport as a more reliable means of ferrying military equipment to its forces and allied fighters in Syria, following disruptions to ground transfers. Israel has long seen its foe Iran's deepening entrenchment in Syria as a national security threat and is widening the scope of its strikes to hit at this new transport method, the diplomatic and intelligence sources said.

  • Fifty years after major Montreal art theft, trail has gone cold and nobody's talking

    MONTREAL — Fifty years after what has been described as the biggest art heist in Canadian history, the thieves’ identity remains a mystery, and nobody is keen to talk about it. From the Montreal police to the art museum that was burgled, from Canadian Heritage to the Quebec Culture Department, mum’s the word on the Skylight Caper. It was in the early morning hours of Sept. 4, 1972 that three men rappelled from a skylight down a nylon rope into the second floor of the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts

  • Manoah, Bichette power Blue Jays to 4-0 win over Pirates

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Alek Manoah pitched shutout ball into the eighth inning and Bo Bichette homered, leading the Toronto Blue Jays to a 4-0 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday night. Manoah (13-7) allowed five hits and struck out six in 7 1/3 innings, retiring 15 of the final 18 batters he faced. The right-hander went at least seven innings without allowing a run for the first time since last Sept. 13, when he made it through eight innings. “He did more than we could've asked,” Toronto manag

  • Meet a professor who qualifies for Biden's student-loan forgiveness but still has years of repayment to go and feels 'disheartened' the relief wasn't bigger: 'There's this looming sense of hopelessness'

    "There is a mental toll of this decades-long debt that is hard to convey, but it is devastating," Nick Garcia said following Biden's loan forgiveness.

  • Here's What The Crabfeeder Looks Like Under His Creepy 'House Of The Dragon' Mask

    Wondering what the 'House of the Dragon' cast looks like IRL? They couldn't have a more different vibe from their on-screen counterparts. Photos, this way.

  • Donald Trump hints he may run again for presidency, saying 'I may just have to do it again'

    Donald Trump has suggested that he may run again for the US presidency in 2024. The former president was back on the campaign trail in Pennsylvania on Saturday - his first rally since the FBI's search of his Mar-a-Lago estate last month. "But first, we have to win a historic victory for the Republican Party this November."

  • Sen. John Kennedy rips Biden's anti-MAGA speech, calling it a 'very cynical attempt to fill our heads with stupid'

    "The water's not going to clear up in Washington until we get the pigs out of the creek, and no one is coming to save us but ourselves," Kennedy said.

  • Column: The GOP hopes to take control of Congress, but Trump is in the way

    The former president's rantings interfere with the message his party wants to convey to voters. He doesn't understand that; Biden does.

  • Canada's women's 3x3 basketball team wins FIBA series stop in Montreal

    The Canadian women's 3x3 basketball team went undefeated en route to their third FIBA Women's Series title of the year on Saturday in Montreal. Canada defeated France's under-24 squad 19-18 in the final after the game was moved to an indoor venue following a 30-minute rain delay. The Canadians led 14-13 with 3:38 remaining when play stopped. Edmonton's Michelle Plouffe led Canada to five victories in the tournament with 30 points, while her twin sister Katherine finished with a game-high 12 poin

  • After whirlwind bye week, Alouettes look to kickstart home stint against Redblacks

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes' bye week was anything but peaceful. The Alouettes (4-6) were destined for a positive break following a 29-28 thriller win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. Since then, fullback Christophe Normand was arrested by provincial police for alleged child luring. The Alouettes suspended Normand, then released him on Aug. 30. Alouettes minority owner Gary Stern announced that he was stepping away from day-to-day operations and resigned from his CFL board of governors role.

  • Stars sign Jake Oettinger to 3-year deal

    The Stars have managed to keep the price down on a potential star in goal.

  • Rivalry renewed: Canada advances to face U.S. in final at women's hockey worlds

    For Canada to defend its women's world hockey title, it needs to put finishing touches on what's been a work in progress throughout the tournament. Archrival United States has been a scoring machine in Denmark, while Canada's tinkered with forward lines in an effort to find chemistry. Canada may have established that in time for Sunday's gold-medal game against the U.S. in Herning, if Saturday's 8-1 semifinal win over Switzerland is an indication. Canada scored the types of goals it will likely

  • World beach volleyball champions Pavan, Humana-Paredes are ending their partnership

    Canada's most decorated women's beach volleyball team is splitting up. Saying it's common in their sport to part ways after a few years, world beach volleyball champions Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes are ending their partnership after five years together. "We have a lot of respect for each other and are very proud of what we have accomplished as a team over the last five years," the two said in a mutual statement on Tuesday. "As with many long-term beach volleyball partnerships, we have

  • Lucy Li finishes strong to lead Dana Open, Henderson just four shots back

    SYLVANIA, Ohio (AP) — Lucy Li played with a lead for the first time on the LPGA Tour and the 19-year-old was up to the task Saturday, recovering from a sluggish start for a 4-under 67 and a one-shot lead in the Dana Open. Li was 2 over through seven holes and quickly fading from the picture at Highland Meadows when she responded with five birdies over the next 10 holes to regain the lead and set up a final round filled with possibilities. Lexi Thompson ran off three straight birdies late in the

  • Andreescu out of US Open after straight-sets loss to Garcia in third round

    NEW YORK — Canada's Bianca Andreescu has fallen out of the U.S. Open with a 6-3, 6-2 loss to France's Caroline Garcia in third-round play on Friday night. Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., kept it close early when she tied things up at 2-2 in the opening set, capped by a Garcia backhand forced error. Garcia then went on to win four of the next five games to win the set, with three of her four points in Game 9 coming from errors on Andreescu's part. In the second set, Andreescu was able to tie it u

  • Andreescu defeats Haddad Maia in straight sets to move on to third round of US Open

    NEW YORK — Canada's Bianca Andreescu earned an impressive 6-2, 6-4 second-round win over 15th-seed Beatriz Haddad Maia on Wednesday night at Louis Armstrong Stadium. Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., fired one ace and committed just one double fault to Haddad Maia's six, as well as 14 unforced errors to the Brazilian's 30 in the win. The 22-year-old Canadian also won three of her five break points, while defending all five of Haddad Maia's chances. After cruising through the opening set, Andreescu

  • Bichette's bases-clearing double leads Jays past Pirates 4-1

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Bo Bichette hit a tiebreaking three-run double in the seventh inning to lift the Toronto Blue Jays to a 4-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday night. The Blue Jays won for the fourth time in five games and maintained their lead for the third and final wild card in the American League. Toronto drew within six games of the division-leading New York Yankees in the AL East race. George Springer and Bichette each had two hits for the Blue Jays, who can sweep the three-g

  • Shapovalov earns four-set victory to advance to third round of U.S. Open

    NEW YORK — Canada's Denis Shapovalov will be moving on to the third round of the U.S. Open after a 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 win over Roberto Carballes Baena on Thursday. Shapovalov fired 11 aces, won 86 per cent of first-serve points and broke the Spaniard on five of 13 opportunities. After splitting the first two sets, the Richmond Hill, Ont., native powered his way through the third set by winning four of the final five games after being tied at 2-2, capped by a backhand forced error from Carballes

  • Tributes pour in for Eli Palfreyman, Ontario junior hockey captain who died after collapsing at tourney

    Eli Palfreyman was the kind of hockey player you wanted on your team and you didn't want to have to play against, says the Ayr Centennials' vice-president, among those paying tribute to the popular captain who died this week during a junior tournament. "Eli was the wonderful captain that we were looking forward to have," Shantz said Thursday outside the North Dumfries Community Complex in the southern Ontario community. "As a captain on the ice, nobody took liberties with any of our players or t