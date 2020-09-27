Democrats, not Republicans, are hypocrites on filling SCOTUS seat

In 2016, President Barack Obama appointed Judge Merrick Garland to fill the seat left vacant by the untimely death of Justice Antonin Scalia. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell argued that “Article II, Section II of the Constitution grants the Senate the right to withhold its consent, as it deems necessary,” and that tradition holds that when a Supreme Court vacancy exists in an election year when there is a president of one party and a Senate controlled by the other, the nomination should wait until after the election.

Eleven Republican Senators, in a letter to Majority Leader McConnell, wrote that you have to go back to 1888 “in order to find an election-year nominee who was nominated and confirmed under divided government, as we have now.”

Sen. John Thune added that “the Senate Republican majority was elected to be a check and balance to President Obama.” And Sen. John McCain reiterated that position, stating that “the last time the American people spoke, they elected a Republican majority to the Senate to act as a ‘check and balance’ on President Obama’s liberal agenda — a responsibility I cannot ignore.”

The American people elected a Republican, not a Democratic, Senate

Before Sen. McConnell and Senate Republicans advocated this position, it was Senate Democrats, including Joe Biden, who made this very argument. Biden said in 1992 that if President George H.W. Bush nominated a Supreme Court justice in an election year, “the Senate Judiciary Committee should seriously consider not scheduling confirmation hearings on the nomination until after the political campaign season is over.”

But we’ll get back to the Democrats.

The American people elected a Republican Senate in 2014 to be a check on the Obama/Biden administration. Senate Republicans rightly argued in 2016 that they have a responsibility to reflect the will of the voters and withhold consent for the nomination of Garland until the voters had another opportunity to let their voices be heard at the ballot box.

Republicans were clear: This rule came into play when the White House and the Senate were controlled by different parties.

As it turns out, the voters doubled down on Republican control, electing Donald Trump as president of the United States and keeping Republicans in the Senate majority — a majority that was expanded in 2018 when the voters chose to keep Republicans in the Senate majority and replaced three Democrats with Republicans — including myself.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer and his allies spent $60 million to try to beat me in 2018 just for an occasion like this. But the voters of Florida had other thoughts.

With the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, we’re faced with another political battle over a vacant Supreme Court seat. Unlike 2016, the White House and the Senate are both controlled by Republicans. I believe we have a duty and responsibility to hold hearings and a confirmation vote on President Trump’s nominee.

