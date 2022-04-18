Democrats must 'deliver' or lose big in November, Elizabeth Warren says in op-ed

Grayson Quay, Weekend editor
·1 min read
Elizabeth Warren
Democrats will lose big in November if they fail to "deliver more of the president's agenda" in the 200-ish days before the election, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) argued in a New York Times op-ed published Monday.

"Republicans are betting that a stalled Biden agenda won't give Democrats enough to run on in the midterm elections — and they might be right. Despite pandemic relief, infrastructure investments and the historic Supreme Court confirmation of Ketanji Brown Jackson, we promised more — and voters remember those promises," Warren wrote.

Warren proposed several policies Democrats could pursue to shore up support ahead of the midterms, whether through budget reconciliation — a process not subject to the Senate filibuster — or through President Biden's executive orders. Democrats, Warren argues, should ban lawmakers from owning individual stocks, crack down on greedy corporations, raise taxes on billionaires, cancel student debt, and more.

"Democrats cannot bow to the wisdom of out-of-touch consultants who recommend we simply tout our accomplishments. Instead, Democrats need to deliver more of the president's agenda — or else we will not be in the majority much longer," she wrote.

Read the whole op-ed here.

