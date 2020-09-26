Democrats face limited options to prevent confirmation of Trump's Supreme Court pick

With the U.S. election just over four weeks away and U.S. President Donald Trump announcing his pick today to replace Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Democrats will be seeking any means to try and scuttle the confirmation.

Trump's choice is expected to be Judge Amy Coney Barrett, who, if confirmed, will tilt the court toward a 6-3 conservative majority. But there's very little the Democrats can do to prevent the Supreme Court nomination from going through.

There's one potential deal Democrats could try to make, says George Mason University law professor Ilya Somin.

The idea, which has gained traction among some academics and commentators, is simple: If the Republicans agree not to ram through a nominee, the Democrats would agree not to "pack the court" — meaning, they would scrap their threat to, if they win power, increase the number of Supreme Court justices on the bench to tilt the ideological makeup back to their side.

"In order to make [the deal] work, you only need a relatively small number of key senators on both sides," Somin said.

As for the likelihood of both sides to agree to such a deal, Vanderbilt University political science professor Bruce Oppenheimer offered a two-word response:

"Dream on."

Or, as Charles Jacobs, a political science professor at St. Norbert College in Wisconsin, explained: "The Democrats are holding very weak cards and [Republican Senate majority leader Mitch] McConnell knows it. No reason to make the deal."

Indeed, as Oppenheimer, Jacobs and other political science experts suggest, that leaves few avenues for the Democrats.

"Their procedural options are very limited," Oppenheimer said. "They could delay things somewhat, but not stop it."

The decision by the Republican-controlled Senate to rush through Trump's nominee has outraged Democrats, still stinging from McConnell's refusal to allow an Obama Supreme Court appointment in 2016 because, he said, it was an election year. Democrats argue the appointment should be made by whomever wins the upcoming election.

But Republicans hold a 53-47 majority in the Senate chamber and can confirm a justice by a simple majority.

Procedural options

In 2013, then-Democratic Senate majority leader Harry Reid and the Democratic caucus were frustrated that the Republicans were blocking Obama's picks to the federal judiciary through use of the filibuster, a procedure to delay or prevents a vote on a particular issue from taking place.

Reid decided to use the so-called nuclear option (overriding the need for a supermajority in favour of a simple majority) to scrap the use of the filibuster when it came to court appointees below the Supreme Court.

WATCH | Trump booed as he pays respects to Ruth Bader Ginsburg

In 2017, with the Republicans in charge of the Senate, McConnell took it a step further and scrapped the filibuster for Supreme Court justices.

That's how the Democrats find themselves without the most effective procedural weapon to prevent Trump's Supreme Court nominee from going forward.

"I think it is a consequence of the action that the Democrats originally took in 2013," said Richard Arenberg, author of Congressional Procedure: A Practical Guide to the Legislative Process in the U.S. Congress.

