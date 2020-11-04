Democrats are expected to retain control of the House, but it's not the broad expansion analysts predicted

WASHINGTON — Democrats are expected to retain control of the House of Representatives but optimistic projections that they would be expanding their already robust margin are falling short.

Instead, its Republicans who have enjoyed some bragging rights, unseating two freshmen incumbents in South Florida and successfully defending what looked to be several vulnerable seats. Early Wednesday, the GOP claimed its biggest prize by knocking off 15-term Democratic Rep. Collin Peterson of Minnesota.

It's been a stark contrast to 2018, when Democrats picked up key seats — many in suburban areas — that helped flip the House from Republican control to a Democratic majority. Not all the news was bad, as Democrats were expected to pick up a handful of GOP seats, including two in North Carolina districts that were redistricted under court order.

Voters also elected the youngest ever member to Congress as well as a far-right Republican with ties to the baseless QAnon conspiracy.

Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill., the chairwoman of House Democrats' campaign arm, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said earlier on Tuesday they would not only defend the gains Democrats made in 2018, but predicted the party could flip districts previously thought to be in safe Republican territory.

"I think we are going to see some wins in these deep red districts that over time you're going to see going from ruby red to purple to even blue," Bustos said, adding that "this is an Election Day that may end up looking like an Election Week."

Democrats hold a 232-to-197 majority over Republicans (with five vacancies). While Republicans are targeting freshman Democrats who were elected during the 2018 midterms and aiming to add some diversity into their ranks, Democrats are similarly attempting to flip key Republican strongholds, as the election remains close at the top of the ticket in the race between President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden.

Americans likely won't know the results of many races, including who won the presidential contest, on Election Night due to the influx of absentee and mail-in ballots due to the coronavirus pandemic. Here are some of the races and trends we're watching as polls close and results start to pour in:

More: Control of the Senate hangs in the balance on Election Day. Here are key Senate races to watch

More: President Trump claimed during the debate the GOP will take back the House on Election Day. That is unlikely

Key races that have been called

A pair of freshman Florida Democrats representing Miami-Dade County narrowly lost their seats Tuesday two years after winning GOP seats in South Florida.

Democratic Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, who ousted a GOP incumbent two years ago, found herself on the losing end Tuesday night in Florida's 26th Congressional District. And Democratic Rep. Donna Shalala, who won an open seat in 2018 that had been held by a Republican, lost in a rematch in Florida's 27th Congressional District to the Republican she beat two years ago.

Broadcast journalist María Elvira Salazar unseated Shalala while Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez defeated Mucarsel-Powell in an area that has become one of swingiest areas of Florida.

Trump’s message that electing Democrats would lead to socialism seemed to resonate in this South Florida district where Cuban Americans, many who fled Fidel Castro’s authoritarian regime, flocked to Trump. Both Salazar and Gimenez are Cuban American.

“Today was a rejection of extremism. Today was a rejection of partisanship. Today was a rejection of socialism and the evils of socialism and communism,” Gimenez said at a victory party Tuesday night. “This country needs to start to work together because we have threats from outside and inside and for us to keep fighting, it makes no sense whatsoever.”

New York's 16th Congressional District: Progressive Jamaal Bowman has won the race for New York's 16th Congressional District, adding a new voice to the progressive wing of the party in the 117th Congress.

During the primary election, Bowman stunned the nation by defeating Rep. Eliot Engel, a powerful House committee chair who was a 16-term Democratic incumbent. Bowman’s win over Engle came amid a national reckoning of systemic racism and nationwide protests calling for racial justice.