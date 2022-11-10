Democrats don't have time for victory laps, Gen Z is a force and other election takeaways

Carli Pierson, USA TODAY
·5 min read

We braced ourselves for a massive Republican takeover on Tuesday that just didn't happen. And while some races are still too close to call, the overwhelming takeaway is that Americans voted pretty moderately.

The results leave me with optimism because, as election results are showing, Americans across the political spectrum are clearly invested in their democracy.

There are some other really clear and critical takeaways from this year's midterm elections, which I have summarized here.

Fringes don't win elections

It was hardly a red wave. In fact, Senate races are still neck-in-neck, with results being counted. There are a handful of seats up for grabs.

In the House, Democrats have, so far, lost way fewer seats than predicted and are going strong with 184 seats compared with Republicans having 207, with 44 still at stake. Sure, the GOP probably won over control of the House, but it's typical that the party that isn't in power gains momentum during midterm elections.

What stands out is that it was far from the political bloodbath that Republicans predicted. And there's a good reason for that.

Most Americans don't want extremists in power. That's because most Americans aren't extremists. In terms of policy, this means that a majority of people want reasonable gun control laws and reasonable abortion access laws, among other things. They want people to respect the institutions of democracy – they want them to cede when they lose and celebrate when they win, just like we teach our kids in sports. What they don't want is somebody like Trump-endorsed Dr. Mehmet Oz in the Senate.

Democrats need to find a way to merge progressives and moderates, and Republicans need to head back toward the center, quickly.

Republican voters want to hear about the future, not the past

While Republican politicians were focused on the past, especially election deniers, their constituents were worrying about the present and the future. And while Republicans spent much too much time attacking Democrats for the global inflation problem, their constituents were back home wanting to know what their representatives planned to do for them, their families and businesses now, and in the future.

Sticking with former President Donald Trump and spending months attacking Democrats for a global problem that has been building up for years is a vote for the past, and a losing strategy.

Don't discount Gen Z ever again

I had hoped that young people would show up to vote in these midterm elections, and according to early data, 2022 had the second-highest youth voter turnout in nearly three decades. Of course, Generation Z voters presumably span the political spectrum, but considering they voted heavily Democratic, it seems like Democratic priorities are more in line with this demographic's values and concerns.

Republicans would do well to read the room a little better.

Gen Z, which Pew Research Center defines as defines as born between 1997 through 2012, is even winning elections. Progressive activist Maxwell Frost won his bid to represent Florida's 10th District in the U.S. Congress. The lesson: Don't discount young people and listen to what they are concerned about.

It's not silly; it's the future.

Republicans and Democrats need to work together to make life easier for Americans

Politicians don't give constituents enough credit for understanding that inflation is a global crisis caused by the pandemic and the war in Ukraine. But the aid packages that governments under the Trump and Biden administrations put together helped all Americans get through a once-in-a-century pandemic. That's a good thing.

Now, even if the GOP dominates the House, politicians on both sides of the aisle need to try harder to work together on how to make life easier for average folks struggling to pay their bills, feed their kids and take care of their families.

A balance between healthy people and the economy is important

Keeping schools and businesses closed while dealing with how to keep people healthy was something that concerned Americans across all walks of life during the pandemic. A lot of people worried that if they lost their job, or if their businesses closed, they wouldn't be able to care for their families.

Democrats downplayed that valid financial concern, and Republicans discounted people's fear of getting sick.

Business owners span the political spectrum, so do families. No one wants to go broke, and no one wants to die, or see their loved ones die. Finding a way to address both issues reasonably in case of a future pandemic should be addressed and planned for by both parties, together.

Democrats don’t have time for victory laps

In spite of a much better-than-predicted outcome for Democrats, there is still important work to do to get inflation down, fight the climate crisis and restore women's access to abortion care, among other issues.

Even though there wasn't a red wave, Democrats should realize their messaging needs to get better and they shouldn't shy away from issues voters are worried about, such as crime and inflation. These challenges are not going away and could worsen as we continue toward the 2024 election.

We're a long way from taking an extended victory lap, but Democrats have every reason to brag about these wins before people start talking about 2024.

Carli Pierson, a New York licensed attorney, is an opinion writer and a member of the USA TODAY Editorial Board. Follow her on Twitter: @CarliPiersonEsq

