Democrats are cruel to pretend that Joe Biden is fine

The president has made a number of high-profile gaffes in the past few weeks - Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

How much longer can Joe Biden continue humiliating himself on the world stage before the Democrats step in to save him?

The ailing US president, who at 80 is the oldest ever occupant of the Oval Office, has once again committed an embarrassing gaffe, repeating the same story almost word for word just minutes apart.

As he gave a speech at a campaign reception in Manhattan on Wednesday, the grandfather of seven prompted further concerns about his age after twice telling the same anecdote about the 2017 Charlottesville riots.

Having reminded the audience of “those folks walking out of the fields literally carrying torches, with Nazi swastikas, holding them forward, singing the same vicious, anti-Semitic bile – the same exact bile – bile that was sung in – in Germany in the early ‘30s,” once during the 20-minute speech, he then began to talk about Charlottesville again.

“You may remember that, you know, those folks from Charlottesville, as they came out of the fields and carrying those swastikas, and remember the ones with the torches and the Ku – accompanied by the Ku Klux Klan,” he said.

He also mentioned the fact that a young woman was killed during the riots no fewer than three times.

It came after a similar slip-up three days earlier, when he stumbled during his United Nations General Assembly address by claiming that the US and China should work together on “accelerating the climate crisis”.

Joking in Manhattan that “a lot of people seem a little focused on my age”, he insisted that “with age comes wisdom”.

But it isn’t ageist to question the wisdom of the Democrats allowing this shambles to continue. While some are beginning to admit that all is not well, others remain blinkered, including swathes of the spineless US media, who appear afraid of questioning his suitability for office lest it help Donald Trump.

But this isn’t the “kinder, gentler politics” espoused by so-called “progressives”. It’s unimaginably cruel.

Biden should be encouraged to enter a quiet retirement after a long and successful career, not live under the false pretence that he is capable of serving as president of the most powerful nation on earth for another term.

