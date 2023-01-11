Democrats’ Climate Law Is About To Give A Big Boost To U.S. Solar Manufacturing

Alexander C. Kaufman
·5 min read
Democrats’ Climate Law Is About To Give A Big Boost To U.S. Solar Manufacturing

The United States invented solar panels. Roughly 250,000 Americans make money selling and installing photovoltaic arrays. Those machines already harvest enough electricity from the sun to power nearly 11 million average households in the country today, and that number is expected to keep growing.

Yet very few solar panels are made in America. Struggling to compete with cheaper imports from East Asia, plants producing the cells and modules for panels were closing as recently as last summer. 

Wednesday may mark a new dawn for the U.S. solar manufacturing sector. 

South Korean photovoltaic giant Qcells announced plans to spend $2.5 billion to expand an existing factory in Georgia and build a second one-hour’s drive south. It will mark the largest investment in domestic solar manufacturing in U.S. history. 

The move directly resulted from President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act, the landmark climate spending law that directed billions in subsidies and tax breaks to energy companies. 

Included in the roughly $370 billion earmarked for industries that will help the U.S. slash its climate-changing emissions was the Solar Energy Manufacturing for America Act, legislation to boost tax credits for building photovoltaic panels and parts in the United States.

An employee performs quality control on a string of photovoltaic cells on the assembly floor at the Qcells solar panel manufacturing facility in Dalton, Georgia. Unfortunately, China's dominance over solar manufacturing leaves America vulnerable.
An employee performs quality control on a string of photovoltaic cells on the assembly floor at the Qcells solar panel manufacturing facility in Dalton, Georgia. Unfortunately, China's dominance over solar manufacturing leaves America vulnerable.

An employee performs quality control on a string of photovoltaic cells on the assembly floor at the Qcells solar panel manufacturing facility in Dalton, Georgia. Unfortunately, China's dominance over solar manufacturing leaves America vulnerable.

Qcells’ parent company, the Seoul-based industrial conglomerate Hanwha, said last March it would make a “multi-billion dollar” investment in “rebuilding the U.S. solar supply chain” if the bill passed into law. 

A month later, the company became the largest shareholder in REC Silicon, a Norway-headquartered polysilicon maker, the energy-intensive material needed to make solar cells, of which China is the dominant supplier.

Since Biden signed the legislation in August, Qcells is preparing to restart production later this year at REC’s factory in Moses Lake, Washington, where the facility is entirely powered by carbon-free hydroelectricity.

The polysilicon produced there will go to Georgia, where Qcells is making the bulk of its investment. The company already operates, and now plans to expand, a factory in Dalton assembling finished solar panels near the state’s northwest border.

A second plant in Cartersville, about an hour north of Atlanta, will fabricate the individual components as well as completed panels. Construction crews are scheduled to break ground there in the next two months.

Qcells said it would hire about 2,500 full-time, permanent workers to staff the two Georgia facilities.

“My goal remains to make Georgia the world leader in advanced energy production,” Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.), the manufacturing legislation’s lead author, said in a statement. “That’s why I wrote and passed major legislation to bring more solar manufacturing jobs to our state, and today secured the largest clean energy manufacturing project in American history, with thousands of solar jobs and billions of dollars on the way to Georgia.” 

Home to the only new nuclear reactors under construction in the U.S., Georgia has sought in recent years to become a manufacturing hub, luring solar, battery, and electric vehicle makers to the Peach State with generous, bipartisan packages of tax breaks and subsidies. But attempts to establish a local industry that could rival the goliath factory complexes of China and South Korea have proven difficult across North America and Europe. 

The federal incentives for solar manufacturing take a different approach than past U.S. attempts at onshore technology factories. 

Unlike the tax credits the Obama administration enacted more than a decade ago, which paid companies based on just building factories, the new benefits only kick in only when firms actually produce things. That means companies like Qcells must find buyers and integrate them into the supply chain, increasing the likelihood that the business will last. 

Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.) introduced the original legislation, known by its acronym SEMA, and met with executives from Hanwha during an official visit to South Korea in November 2021.
Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.) introduced the original legislation, known by its acronym SEMA, and met with executives from Hanwha during an official visit to South Korea in November 2021.

Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.) introduced the original legislation, known by its acronym SEMA, and met with executives from Hanwha during an official visit to South Korea in November 2021.

But tax credits alone are unlikely to determine the fate of U.S. solar manufacturing. 

The competitiveness of U.S. factories depends on continued federal tariffs on imported panels from East Asia, the energy consultancy BloombergNEF told HuffPost in November 2021, when Ossoff first introduced the legislation. 

The tariffs, first put in place by former President Donald Trump, infuriated trade associations representing the solar industry, which primarily employs Americans in sales and installations, not manufacturing. 

The issue came to a head last summer when the Commerce Department was set to publish the findings of a months-long investigation into whether Chinese solar manufacturers were circumventing the trade controls by redirecting products through Southeast Asia. Making the matter even uglier was the fact that many of those Chinese firms publicly admitted to employing slave labor in their factories. 

Under mounting pressure from U.S. industry groups that included Chinese companies, Biden last August exempted Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam from new tariffs for the next 24 months. 

The episode illustrated the tensions over making solar panels domestically, Pol Lezcano, a BloombergNEF solar analyst, told HuffPost in 2021. 

“You just have very different priorities, and those priorities are not necessarily complementary to each other,” Lezcano said. “If your goal is geopolitics and domestic supply-chain security, onshoring is a solution for that. If your objective is purely economics and rapid adoption, then the right way to go is to remove all the tariffs and get the cheapest modules.”

But Marta Stoepker, a spokesperson for Qcells, said the company’s “multi-phase, multi-billion dollar plan” was “not going to slow down,” regardless of U.S. trade policy.

“Whatever happens in one-and-a-half years, we are still moving forward and thinking through how we’re investing and building clean energy in America and how we’re making it a fully integrated supply chain for our customers,” she said by phone Tuesday ahead of the announcement. “This is the beginning for us, and we’re just getting started.”

Related...

Latest Stories

  • Toronto Raptors ink guard/forward Joe Wieskamp to 10-day contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard/forward Joe Wieskamp to a 10-day contract. The team did not disclose financial details when it announced the move Saturday. Wieskamp comes to Toronto from the NBA G League's Wisconsin Herd, where he's averaged 17 points, 16 rebounds and 29.4 minutes in 13 games this season. The six-foot-six, 205-pound native of Muscatine, Iowa, played 29 games for the San Antonio Spurs last season, averaging 2.1 points and 7.1 minutes. Wieskamp previously played th

  • Durant leaves Nets game in Miami with right knee injury

    MIAMI (AP) — Brooklyn forward Kevin Durant left in the second half of the Nets' game in Miami on Sunday night with a right knee injury. Durant appeared to be hurt when Heat forward Jimmy Butler fell into the Nets' forward on a drive late in the third quarter. Durant grabbed at his right knee after Butler, who had just driven to the basket, landed with his back to Durant and fell into him. Durant stayed in the game briefly, then went into the locker room for evaluation. The Nets quickly determine

  • Domi scores in OT to lift Blackhawks over Flames 4-3

    CHICAGO (AP) — Maxi Domi scored at 1:04 of overtime and had an assist as the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Calgary Flames 4-3 Sunday night for their second straight win. Chicago top prospect Lukas Reichel batted in his first NHL goal and had two assists. Philipp Kurashev and Colin Blackwell also scored for the last-place Blackhawks, who ended a five-game losing streak against Arizona on Friday and are 3-13-0 in their last 16 games. Alex Stalock made 44 saves in his third straight start and sixth i

  • Raptors' Fred VanVleet confident as ever with contract situation up in the air

    Fred VanVleet is betting on himself once again, with rumours about his impending contract impasse picking up as the NBA trade deadline rapidly approaches.

  • Stampeders' Sindani suspended two games for performance-enhancing drug violation

    Calgary Stampeders wide receiver Richie Sindani was suspended two games by the CFL on Friday for testing positive for banned substances. The 27-year-old from Regina tested positive for Methandienone and Stanozolol, the league said in a statement. "We were very disappointed when informed of Richie’s violation," the Stampeders said in a statement. "The team trusts he will learn from his mistake and avoid another occurrence. "This incident once again proves players need to be fully cognizant about

  • Djokovic beats Shapovalov; advances to face Medvedev in Adelaide semis

    ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic beat Canada's Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 6-4 at the Adelaide International on Friday to set up a semifinal with Daniil Medvedev. The combined ATP-WTA event is a warmup for this year’s Australian Open, which the top-seeded Djokovic missed last year after being barred from the country because he was not vaccinated against COVID-19. Medvedev, the runner-up last year to Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open, defeated fellow Russian Karen Khachanov 6-3, 6-3 on Frida

  • Marchenko hat trick lifts Blue Jackets over Hurricanes 4-3

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Kirill Marchenko recorded his first career hat trick and scored in a shootout to lift the Columbus Blue Jackets over the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Saturday in a matchup of the Metropolitan Division’s best and worst teams. Carolina, which sits atop the division, has now lost three straight. Patrik Laine scored in the shootout, and Kent Johnson added the shootout game-winner and two assists for the Blue Jackets, who won for just the second time in their last 11 games. Joonas

  • Tampa Bay Lightning, PWHPA to co-host women's games

    TAMPA, Fla. — The Professional Women's Hockey Players' Association and the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning will co-host a four-game Dream Gap Tour event in February. Four teams will participate in the Feb. 25-26 event at Advent Health Center Ice in Wesley Chapel, Fla. The PWHPA, which includes women's hockey stars Marie-Philip Poulin, Sarah Nurse, Hilary Knight and Kendall Coyne Schofield, was formed after the collapse of the Canadian Women's Hockey League (CWHL) in 2019. The 100-member PWHPA plays Se

  • Gustafsson, Kuemper lead Capitals past Blue Jackets 1-0

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Nicklas Backstrom and Tom Wilson made their season debuts and the Washington Capitals beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 1-0 on Sunday. Erik Gustafsson scored 2:43 into the game and Darcy Kuemper stopped 37 shots for his fourth shutout of the season and second in five games. Elvis Merzlikins had 18 saves for Columbus, which has lost 10 of its last 12 games. Backstrom and Wilson took the ice at Capital One Arena for the first time since the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup playof

  • Joy Drop: How to toast Canada's junior championship with some delicious mocktails

    Happy New Year, friends! Many folks have gone back to work already and I'm one of them. But it is a wonderful thing to bookmark the week with a fresh dose of happiness with our fun notebook entry. I begin this week's offering of jubilation with the big win for the Canadian men's junior hockey team to make them back-to-back champions. I didn't follow the tournament closely this year, but heard all about Connor Bedard's OT goal in the quarter-finals. Canada went on to beat the Czech Republic 3-2,

  • Siakam scores 27 and Raptors beat Blazers 117-105 for first win in four games

    TORONTO — In a key span of 18 seconds midway through the fourth quarter on Sunday, Fred VanVleet calmly hit two catch-and-shoot three-pointers. While the all-star guard has fallen out of favour with some Raptors fans amid his recent shooting struggles, particularly with the March 3 trade deadline looming, the veteran's big shots restored a nine-point lead and stuffed a Trail Blazers run, en route to Toronto's 117-105 win over Portland. "Competing man, just trying to get a win and, again, laying

  • Steelers beat Browns 28-14 but miss out on playoffs

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Najee Harris ran for 84 yards and a touchdown and the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Cleveland Browns 28-14 on Sunday but were eliminated from the playoffs when Miami edged the New York Jets. The Steelers (9-8) will have to settle for a 16th straight non-losing season under coach Mike Tomlin, fueled by a 7-2 finish. Pittsburgh's ugly 2-6 start included an injury to star linebacker T.J. Watt and rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett's ascension to the starting job at halftime of a Week

  • Head coach of B.C. junior hockey team resigns after league's suspension for the rest of season

    The head coach of a B.C. regional junior hockey team resigned Friday morning, following the league's decision to suspend him for the rest of the regular season after finding he directed a line brawl between players on New Year's Eve. The Nelson Leafs has confirmed to CBC News that Adam DiBella quit his position after the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL) announced its decision, which also included suspending the coach from this year's league playoffs. KIJHL commissioner Jeff Du

  • Long Road to Nationals: Provincial curling playdowns kick off this week

    The long road to the Canadian curling championships begins in earnest this week with the kickoff of the provincial playdowns, a process that will eventually fill the fields for the national showcases later this winter. For defending champions Kerri Einarson and Brad Gushue, they only have to circle dates on the calendar. Einarson has an automatic berth as the Canada entry at the Feb. 17-26 Scotties Tournament of Hearts and Gushue will wear the Maple Leaf at the March 3-12 Tim Hortons Brier. Othe

  • Severson scores in OT, Devils rally to beat Rangers 4-3

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Damon Severson scored at 2:47 of overtime and the New Jersey Devils rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period to beat the New York Rangers 4-3 on Saturday. Jack Hughes scored twice to extend his goal-scoring streak to five games and got an assist on Jesper Bratt’s power-play goal as the Devils snapped an 0-7-1 losing streak at home. Severson’s first overtime goal came on a 2-on-1 odd man rush after a Rangers player was knocked down in a collision with a New Jersey p

  • Tatum, Brown help Celtics escape with 121-116 win over Spurs

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 34 points, including the tiebreaking jumper with 33 seconds left, Jaylen Brown added 29 and the Boston Celtics beat the San Antonio Spurs 121-116 on Saturday. Boston maintained the NBA’s best record by winning for the sixth time in eight games. Tatum was serenaded with “MVP! MVP!” chants late in the first half while attempting a free throw. The All-Star rewarded the Celtics fans in attendance with his highest-scoring game since dropping 38 points against Ho

  • Devils rally from 2 down, beat Rangers on Severson's OT goal

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Damon Severson scored with 2:13 left in overtime and the New Jersey Devils rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period to beat the New York Rangers 4-3 on Saturday. Jack Hughes scored twice to extend his goal-scoring streak to five games and got an assist on Jesper Bratt’s power-play goal as the Devils snapped an 0-7-1 losing streak at home. Severson's first overtime goal came on a 2-on-1 odd man rush after a Rangers player was knocked down in a collision with a New J

  • Kings use power play to get past Oilers 6-3

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kevin Fiala had two power-play goals and two assists, Adrian Kempe also scored two power-play goals and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Edmonton Oilers 6-3 on Monday night. Alex Iafallo and Viktor Arvidsson also scored as Los Angeles improved to 9-2-1 since Dec. 15. Pheonix Copley had 28 saves as he improved to 11-2-0 in 13 starts — all since Dec. 6. The Kings converted on four of their first six power-play chances and improved to 2-0-0 against the Oilers this season. It was th

  • Hernan Losada era at CF Montreal officially begins with pre-season training session

    MONTREAL — Hernan Losada officially started his tenure as manager of CF Montreal on Monday as the Major League Soccer club had its first official training session of the pre-season at Olympic Stadium. "It was excellent. This is a really good group with a lot of motivation and energy," said Losada. "I'm also happy to just get the season underway, but overall, just very positive." It was the first time CF Montreal has been together since their Eastern Conference quarterfinal loss to New York City

  • With Hamlin on the mend, Bills try to refocus on playoffs

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — “Frazzled” is how Bills center Mitch Morse put it. Cornerback Tre’Davious White apologized for his language and used a profanity to sum up the duress he's experienced over the past several days. Amid the euphoria that followed Buffalo’s season-ending 35-23 victory over New England, the mental toll of playing six days after witnessing safety Damar Hamlin having to be resuscitated on the field in Cincinnati was readily apparent. “Honestly, I don’t know how some of us did