Democrats move up 'urgent' hearing with postmaster general about 'dangerous' changes at USPS ahead of election

Congressional Democrats urged the postmaster general to testify before a House committee nearly a month earlier than initially requested, saying the "urgent" hearing is needed to address "dangerous" changes made at the Postal Service, an agency under fire as it prepares to handle an unprecedented number of mail-in ballots in the November election.

In a joint statement on Sunday, Democrats called on Postmaster General Louis DeJoy and USPS Board of Governors Chairman Robert Duncan to address "sweeping and dangerous operational changes at the Postal Service that are slowing the mail and jeopardizing the integrity of the election."

DeJoy was scheduled to testify before a House panel on Sept. 17, but House Oversight and Reform Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., said his testimony was "particularly urgent given the troubling influx of reports of widespread delays at postal facilities across the country." The hearing is now scheduled for Aug. 24.

Maloney, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Gary Peters, ranking Democrat on the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, said in the statement that DeJoy and Duncan must explain "why they are pushing these dangerous new policies that threaten to silence the voices of millions, just months before the election."

On Friday, the USPS warned election officials around the country that even if ballots are requested ahead of state deadlines and mailed back quickly, some may not be delivered in time to be counted.

'Starve the Postal Service': Obama criticizes Trump for sweeping changes at the USPS

The Democrats sent DeJoy a 10-page letter on Friday detailing the changes at USPS they feared could delay the mail. Among the shifts in service that worried them was a move to stop treating all election mail as first-class – which could mean a regular delay of up to eight days from prior elections – cutbacks in overtime and a ban on "late" or "extra" delivery trips.

An internal USPS document cited by the Democrats warned, "One aspect of these changes that may be difficult for employees is that – temporarily – we may see mail left behind or mail on the workroom floor."

At a news conference Sunday in New York, Schumer argued delayed ballots were not the only consequence of delayed mail delivery.

"Imagine how a senior citizen feels when there's life-dependent pills and they're late. Lots people depend on the mail to get other necessities during COVID," Schumer said, referring to the coronavirus pandemic. "To slow down the mail at any time is disgraceful, but to slow it down during COVID is despicable and hurts people."

The concerns about the recent changes at the Postal Service come after months of Democratic efforts to secure additional funding to help the USPS survive the pandemic. Maloney warned the agency was facing bankruptcy in March, when Democrats sought billions of dollars to help states manage elections during the outbreak, before settling for $400 million in the CARES Act stimulus package.

The coronavirus outbreak has prompted many states to increase voters' ability to vote by mail to reduce the crowds on Election Day and to provide an alternative to in-person voting for those at the greatest risk of exposure. Some states have dropped rules that require a reason to request an absentee ballot, and others have expanded the length of early voting. And some have approved universal vote-by-mail, in which every registered voter is automatically sent an application or ballot.

But in the months since then, President Donald Trump has expressed concerns that the drive for expanded vote-by-mail could lead to increased voter fraud, though experts say election fraud is rare and statistically insignificant.

Money to help the Postal Service endure the pandemic and prepare for the election have been one of the major sticking points in the stalled negotiations over a new stimulus package. The $3.4 trillion HEROES Act, which the Democratic-controlled House passed in May, included $25 billion for the USPS.

The White House has said the price tag of the Democratic stimulus package is too high and insisted the only way Republicans will agree to more Postal Service funding is if Democrats compromise on a more modest stimulus deal.

