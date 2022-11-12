Democrats take Arizona Senate seat, one short of control of US upper house

President Joe Biden's Democrats edged closer to retaining control of the US Senate on Friday as three television networks predicted victory for incumbent Senator Mark Kelly.

Kelly's victory, if confirmed, will give Democrats 49 Senate seats, one short of securing an effective majority, with Nevada still counting votes and Georgia's contest headed to a 6 December runoff.

Blake Masters, Kelly's Republican opponent, did not immediately concede defeat. Late on Friday, former president Donald Trump claimed the result was "a scam and voter fraud".

Trump will announce next week that he will take another shot at the presidency in 2024, his longtime advisor Jason Miller said Friday.

The divisive former president, who will be 78 when the next election is held, has been hinting at another run for the White House while campaigning for Republican candidates ahead of this week's mid-term elections, and said he will make a "very big announcement" on Tuesday.

"President Trump is going to announce on Tuesday that he is running for president," Miller told former Trump aide Steve Bannon on his popular "War Room" podcast.

Trump's candidacy would be his third shot at the presidency, including his loss to Biden in 2020. After that defeat, he promoted baseless claims of fraud, including those that led to an unprecedented riot at the US Capitol in Washington.

Trump's big announcement in Florida will come after a disappointing run for several candidates he backed in the mid-terms, although more than 100 Republican candidates who challenged the 2020 presidential results still won their respective races.

Some of his hand-picked favorites, however, lost key Republican-held seats to Democrats.



