Democratizing Data & Financial Services Solutions in a Post-Pandemic Tech & Data-Driven Climate

CommPRO's Fincom & Fintech Virtual Forum (Free Livestream)

New York City, July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire)

FREE LIVESTREAM, JULY 21ST @ 1 PM ET

REGISTER: https://bit.ly/3xsBNaj

EVENT OVERVIEW



The ultimate networking and strategic leadership and communications event for c-suite professionals (IROs, CFOs, general counsel, CMOs) at financial services and fintech companies and advisories. This event will examine key issues facing the financial services c-suite in this post-pandemic world. This event brings together industry leaders to discuss topics, including:

● The Importance of Brand-Building In Financial Services Post-Pandemic with a Focus on D&I & Financial Literacy

● Democratizing Data Via New Innovative Markets & Platforms

● Lessons learned from the evolution of the markets.

As the technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution continue to evolve, the value of data is indisputable. We will examine the role of data in the industry as well as how brands are using data to better inform the decisions they make when supporting their stakeholders.

FIRESIDE CHAT

The Importance of Brand-Building In Financial Services Post-Pandemic with a Focus on D&I & Financial Literacy

Hosted by Don Yount, CEO, Critical Mention

● Barri Rafferty, Head of Communications and Brand Management, Wells Fargo

FIRESIDE CHAT

Hosted by Lisa Leiter, EVP, Financial Communications, Edelman

● Leo Melamed, Founder of Financial Futures and Chairman Emeritus of CME Group. Author, Man of the Futures

PANELS



Defining a New Era of Digital Transformation in Financial Services Via Next-Gen Tools & Solutions

Moderated by Silvia Davi, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, 280 CapMarkets & President, V&S Consulting

● Manuel Goncalves, Managing Director, Global Chief Communications Officer, BNY Mellon

● Caleb Silver, Editor-in-Chief, Investopedia

● Kristina Fan, CEO, 7 Chord

Democratizing Data Via New Innovative Markets & Platforms

Moderated by Raymond Kahn, SVP & Head of Markets at U.S. Real Estate Market (USREM)

Story continues

● Adrian Crockett, Chief Strategy and Product Officer, OpenFin

● Ikechi David Nwabuisi, Founder & CEO, Tribl, A Platform for Diaspora Commerce

● Charles Poliacof, Chief Executive Officer, Knoema

● Adam Zarazinski, CEO, Inca Digital

CONTACT: Fay Shapiro CommPRO.biz fays@commpro.biz



