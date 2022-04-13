Democratic Super PAC’s Investment In Oregon Race Stirs Controversy

Daniel Marans
·5 min read
Big-money support for Carrick Flynn, a technology and disaster preparedness adviser, has frustrated rivals with greater political experience and more ethnically diverse backgrounds. (Photo: Carrick Flynn Campaign)
Big-money support for Carrick Flynn, a technology and disaster preparedness adviser, has frustrated rivals with greater political experience and more ethnically diverse backgrounds. (Photo: Carrick Flynn Campaign)

Big-money support for Carrick Flynn, a technology and disaster preparedness adviser, has frustrated rivals with greater political experience and more ethnically diverse backgrounds. (Photo: Carrick Flynn Campaign)

A powerful super PAC controlled by allies of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has endorsed a relatively unknown Democratic candidate in a competitive Oregon primary, sparking Democratic lawmakers’ concerns that the super PAC is distorting a race with big money and overlooking qualified Latina contenders.

The House Majority PAC purchased $1 million in television ads supporting Carrick Flynn, a technology and disaster preparedness specialist seeking the Democratic nomination in Oregon’s newly formed 6th Congressional District.

Critics are wary of the House Majority PAC’s motive for endorsing Flynn, a first-time candidate who already enjoys the support of another super PAC funded by a cryptocurrency billionaire. They are also calling out the House Majority PAC for siding against two candidates who would be the first Latinas to represent Oregon in Congress and for wasting resources on an internal Democratic battle during a critical midterm election.

All six of Flynn’s primary opponents — state Sen. Andrea Salinas, state Sen. Teresa Alonso Leon, physician Kathleen Harder, former Multnomah County Commissioner Loretta Smith, cryptocurrency investor Cody Reynolds, and cryptocurrency developer Matt West — issued a joint statement on Tuesday calling the ad buy “unprecedented” and “inappropriate.”

Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.), who has not endorsed in the race, tweeted that the House Majority PAC’s intervention was “flat-out wrong.”

The super PAC’s support for Flynn is especially disappointing to the Congressional Hispanic Caucus’s BOLD PAC, which has endorsed Salinas. Rep. Sylvia Garcia (D-Texas), the chair of BOLD PAC, and Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.), president of BOLD PAC, noted that the population of Oregon’s 6th is more than one-fifth Latino.

“Right now, Democrats should be doubling-down on their investments to empower Latino and Latina candidates like Andrea who are running strong campaigns focused on issues that matter to communities of color and working families,” Garcia and Gallego said in a statement.

Although Democrats are at high risk of losing the House in November, Oregon’s 6th, which includes Salem and some Portland exurbs, is not exactly a ripe target for Republicans. President Joe Biden would have won the new district by 13 percentage points.

C.J. Warnke, a spokesperson for the House Majority PAC, nonetheless cited electability as the group’s top reason for backing Flynn.

“House Majority PAC is dedicated to doing whatever it takes to secure a Democratic House Majority in 2022, and we believe supporting Carrick Flynn is a step towards accomplishing that goal,” Warnke said in a statement.

The dustup in Oregon’s 6th, where voters will select a Democratic nominee on May 17, shines a national light on the influx of campaign money from the country’s newly minted class of cryptocurrency millionaires and billionaires.

Much of Flynn’s financial backing comes from 30-year-old Sam Bankman-Fried, who founded a cryptocurrency exchange in 2019 and is now worth tens of billions of dollars. Bankman-Fried was one of the largest donors to Biden’s presidential campaign in 2020.

Bankman-Fried’s super PAC, Protect Our Future, has spent nearly $5 million supporting Flynn. The group previously endorsed Texas state Rep. Jasmine Crockett, a progressive favorite, in a primary to succeed retiring Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson (D) in Texas’ 30th Congressional District. With the super PAC’s help, Crockett easily led the first round of voting and is the front-runner in the May 24 runoff.

Oregon state Sen. Andrea Salinas (D), who has the support of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus&#39; PAC, demanded answers about the House Majority PAC&#39;s intervention in Oregon&#39;s 6th. (Photo: Andrea Salinas for Congress)
Oregon state Sen. Andrea Salinas (D), who has the support of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus' PAC, demanded answers about the House Majority PAC's intervention in Oregon's 6th. (Photo: Andrea Salinas for Congress)

Oregon state Sen. Andrea Salinas (D), who has the support of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus' PAC, demanded answers about the House Majority PAC's intervention in Oregon's 6th. (Photo: Andrea Salinas for Congress)

Campaign activity by cryptocurrency investors, developers and entrepreneurs is ticking up as some industry players — and their champions in Congress — press the Securities and Exchange Commission for less stringent regulatory enforcement.

Bankman-Fried has cut something of a different profile, calling, at least, for greater regulation.

His political involvement is motivated instead, he says, by “effective altruism” — a form of quantitative, high-impact philanthropy that has developed a cult following among some technologists.

Bankman-Fried and his younger brother Gabriel — both devotees of “effective altruism” — have identified funding federal pandemic preparedness as a top priority for maximizing global well-being.

The elder Bankman-Fried has recruited Democratic data scientist and pollster Michael Sadowsky to orchestrate Protect Our Future’s political strategy.

Sadowsky is a former employee of David Shor, another prominent Democratic data scientist and pollster, who is also backing Flynn.

“I knew these people when they had no money,” Shor said of Bankman-Fried and his fellow pandemic preparedness crusaders. “They really were genuinely obsessed with preventing pandemics.”

Flynn does not mention cryptocurrency on his website but does include a section on funding pandemic preparedness.

Avital Balwit, Flynn’s campaign manager, welcomed the super PAC support as evidence that Flynn’s message is “clearly resonating, not only here in the 6th district, but with national advocates for pandemic preparedness, equity and voter engagement, and Democratic leaders across the nation.”

But critics of the House Majority PAC endorsement are suspicious of Bankman-Fried’s motives — and the House Majority PAC’s. In an interview with HuffPost, Salinas, the apparent consensus pick of labor unions, environmental groups and progressive organizations, implied that Bankman-Fried might be financing the House Majority PAC’s investment in the race.

“Why is this happening and where is this money coming from?” Salinas asked.

“Sam has not been quiet about his goal to influence Washington, D.C., when it comes to the cryptocurrency industry,” she added. “So one could make a connection there.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Vegas stays in playoff hunt with 6-1 win over Arizona

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brayden McNabb scored a goal and assisted on two others and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Arizona Coyotes 6-1 on Saturday night. With the win, the Knights moved within two points of third-place Los Angeles in the Pacific Division. Both Vegas and LA have nine games remaining. The Knights, who have won six of their last seven, moved into an eighth-place tie with Dallas in the Western Conference, each with 84 points. Dallas, however, has two games in hand. Zach Whitecloud, Max

  • Maple Leafs tell their side of why young Canadiens fan left game

    MLSE is trying to clear the air regarding Hockey Twitter's favourite controversy.

  • Horvat, Chiasson score 2 apiece as Canucks beat Coyotes 5-1

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Bo Horvat and Alex Chiasson each had two goals and an assist and the Vancouver Canucks continued a late playoff push with a 5-1 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday night. Elias Pettersson had a goal and two assists for the Canucks, who have won two straight and earned five points in their last three games. The Canucks have 78 points, six behind Dallas for the second wild card in the Western Conference with 10 games to play. Las Vegas has 82 points. The Stars have

  • IceDogs scandal the tip of the iceberg in problems with hockey culture

    Whether it is racism, homophobia, or misogyny, toxic hockey culture has been on full display this season.

  • Matthew Knies: Will he or won’t he?

    Maple Leafs prospect Matthew Knies has a big decision to make. The 2021 second-round pick can sign with Toronto or return to college for one more year. Many Leafs fans are keen to see Knies play a role in the NHL playoffs but others can see the value of him waiting one more year before making the jump.

  • Canadiens' Jonathan Drouin has wrist surgery; expected to make full recovery

    Montreal Canadiens forward Jonathan Drouin had wrist surgery Friday. The Habs say he is expected to make a full recovery and will be ready for the start of training camp. Drouin had been listed as "out indefinitely" with an upper-body injury since March 25. He recorded six goals and 20 points in 34 games this season for Montreal. The 27-year-old has been with the club since he was traded to them from the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2017. Montreal, who only has 51 points this season, have just 10 game

  • Game on! Cat Lake First Nation receives 2 dozen bags of hockey gear

    Hockey players in Cat Lake First Nations in northwestern Ontario have some sweet new hockey gear with the help of donations from players in the south. Mikinaakoos Children's Fund and WestJet teamed up to donate around 25 bags of equipment to the community, with the help of North Star Air. Clifford Comber is the manager of Materials Eastern Canada at WestJet, and is originally from Thunder Bay, Ont. Comber said it all started when his own children outgrew their hockey equipment and he was trying

  • Young Canadiens fan forced to leave Leafs game after Suzuki gifts him a stick

    Nick Suzuki's generous act sort of backfired on him.

  • Auston Matthews scores goal No. 55 to break single-season Leafs record

    Auston Matthews tallied his 55th goal of the season on Thursday to break a 40-year-old franchise record, before putting home the OT winner for good measure.

  • Canadian swim team adjusting to life without longtime head coach Ben Titley

    Ryan Mallette is undoubtedly the busiest person at the pool in Victoria this week as the national trials continue. He's trying to get up to speed with all the tasks that come with now being the interim head coach of Canada's swimming team. In what can only be described as an abrupt and unexpected end to Ben Titley's tenure as head coach for a decade after his contract wasn't renewed at the beginning of March, Mallette is getting acquainted with the top role. "I feel like I've adjusted well. It w

  • 6 Quebec minor hockey players suspended over alleged racial abuse of Black players

    After some Black minor hockey players in western Quebec alleged they were racially abused, a Gatineau, Que., team has suspended six of its players and the provincial governing body cancelled weekend games. L'Intrépide de Gatineau issued a news release Friday in response to the allegations by apologizing to two U15 AAA players and their families "following deplorable incidents that occurred on and off the ice." The team also announced, after conducting its own investigation, six players would be

  • McDavid scores 42nd, extends streak as Oilers top Kings 3-2

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Connor McDavid set a career high with his 42nd goal and became the seventh player in NHL history to record multiple point streaks of at least 15 games in a season as the Edmonton Oilers defeated the Los Angeles Kings 3-2 on Thursday night. McDavid, who also had an assist, remained the league's top scorer with 109 points. Evan Bouchard also had a goal and an assist for the Oilers, who have won six straight to take a three-point lead over the Kings for second place in the Pacifi

  • Raptors vs. 76ers: Gary Trent Jr. could be Toronto's biggest X-factor

    Gary Trent Jr. could have more room to operate with Philadelphia's defensive ace set to miss up to three games in the series.

  • Bruins move ahead of Lighting in Atlantic with 2-1 OT win

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Charlie Coyle scored 3:37 into overtime to give the Boston Bruins a 2-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday night. Coyle picked up a loose puck to the right of Tampa Bay goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy, came out in front and scored on a quick wrist shot. Jake DeBrusk scored the other goal for Boston, which got 28 saves from Linus Ullmark. The Bruins improved to 8-3 in their last 11 games. Pierre-Édouard Bellemare had the only goal for Tampa Bay, which is 0-2-2 in its past

  • What offensive advantages Raptors hold over 76ers

    Amit Mann is joined by Yaron Weitzman of Fox Sports to discuss what advantages the Raptors have on the offensive end vs. the 76ers and how they can bait Joel Embiid away from the basket. Listen to the full preview episode on the Raptors Over Everything podcast feed.

  • Golden Knights' resurgence is bad news for Western Conference contenders

    The Kings have left the door wide open for the Golden Knights, much to the dismay of the contenders in the West.

  • Will Pascal Siakam or Jimmy Butler make an All-NBA team?

    Pascal Siakam and Jimmy Butler have both had exceptional seasons and it's quite possible only one of them will make an All-NBA team. Imman and Giancarlo Navas analyze who has the better case. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Why the Raptors have the potential to be more than a feel-good story

    The increased physicality of the playoffs should work in the Raptors' favour.

  • Florida Panthers win 7th straight, beating Predators 4-1

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Anton Lundell scored the game-winning goal in the second period, and the Florida Panthers beat the Nashville Predators 4-1 Saturday night for their seventh straight victory. Jonathan Huberdeau and Gustav Forsling scored empty-net goals 17 seconds apart, and Carter Verhaeghe also had a goal, and Forsling had an assist as Florida split the season series with Nashville. Rookie goalie Spencer Knight made 24 saves for a victory in his fourth straight appearance. Knight made a

  • How the Raptors' speed overwhelmed 76ers

    Ahead of a potential playoff matchup, the Toronto Raptors, down OG Anunoby and Fred VanVleet, beat the Philadelphia 76ers for the third time this season. Imman Adan and Giancarlo Navas discuss what stood out. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.