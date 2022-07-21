Democratic state lawmaker, longtime Idaho attorney dies after illness. He was 76

Mark Nye, a longtime Idaho attorney, lawmaker and former president of the Idaho State Bar, has died, according to a news release. He was 76.

Nye, a Democrat from Pocatello, would have retired from the Idaho Senate this year, after he chose not to seek a fourth term. Nye also served one term in the Idaho House from 2014-2016.

“Mark was an essential part of this community for so many years,” Rep. James Ruchti, D-Pocatello, said in the news release. “Mark was a respected attorney, a huge supporter of (Idaho State University) and loved by the community. I think the thing I most respected about Mark was that he was kind to people. From the janitor to the CEO, he treated people with respect.”

Nye “died of an extended illness Saturday at Portneuf Medical Center,” the Idaho State Journal reported.

Nye served as president of the Idaho State Bar and on the American Bar Association’s National Board of Governors. He earned degrees from Harvard University and the University of Idaho College of Law.

“Mark will be missed,” said Ruchti, who is running to replace Nye in the Senate. “The community won’t be the same without him.”