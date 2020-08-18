The First Day Of Joe Biden’s Nominating Convention Was Not About Joe Biden

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has a conference call with (from left) Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot; President and CEO of the NAACP Derrick Johnson; Eric Garner’s mother, Gwen Carr; Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo; and social justice advocate Jamira Burley during the virtual convention Monday, shown on a screenshot of the convention committee's live feed. The convention, which was once expected to draw 50,000 people to Milwaukee, is now taking place virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo: Democratic National Convention Committee via Getty Images)

The first night of the Democratic National Convention looked nothing like previous party conventions. It was entirely virtual. The lineup included well-known Republicans endorsing Joe Biden for president. And the star of the night wasn’t Biden himself. It was regular people.

Yes, there were big-name speakers, such as former first lady Michelle Obama and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), who capped off the night. But for most of the two-hour event, the spotlight was on health care workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic, teachers worried about returning to school safely, small business owners struggling to get by and former supporters of President Donald Trump who now enthusiastically back Biden.

Kristin Urquiza was among them. Her dad was a Trump supporter who believed the president when he said the pandemic was under control, said Urquiza, so he went to a karaoke bar in Arizona after the state lifted its stay-at-home order in May. He ended up testing positive for COVID 19 soon after, and a few weeks later he was put on a ventilator. Days later, he died alone in an intensive care unit.

“My dad was a healthy 65-year-old. His only preexisting condition was trusting Donald Trump, and for that he paid with his life,” Urquiza said. “One of the last things that my father said to me was that he felt betrayed by the likes of Donald Trump. And so, when I cast my vote for Joe Biden, I will do it for my dad.”

So many stories centered on the coronavirus ― and Trump’s failure to mitigate its spread. Trung Lee, a nurse in Connecticut, talked about being scared to lose colleagues in a second wave of the pandemic. Michelle Boyle, a union nurse in Pittsburgh, said she was a first responder during the Haiti earthquake 10 years ago and even then didn’t fear for her life as she does now, going to work in the U.S. without enough protective gear. Scott, a small business owner from Swathmore, Pennsylvania, started his business 31 years ago with his wife and is barely getting by.

“It’s been rough. ‘Rough’ is a nice word to say it,” Scott said. “Our revenue is off about 40%. We have half the employees that we had before COVID, and our customers are a little scared. Our employees are sometimes afraid to come to work because of the COVID. To be honest, I’m just frustrated. I don’t understand how we got here.”

Invoking everyday Americans’ stories — usually stories from the campaign trail — is commonplace in political speeches. But Monday night was different. These kinds of personal stories and videos that would typically get talked over by thousands of delegates at an in-person convention, and lost to at-home viewers to commercial breaks, were the main event.

Prominently featured among these everyday voices were Republicans and Trump supporters, urging their fellow conservatives to cross party lines.

“I’ve been a longstanding Republican, and I am telling you, you’ve got to vote for Joe Biden,” Michael, from Rhode Island, said in a prerecorded video montage alongside Republicans from Wisconsin and Florida. “I don’t think we can deal with the kind of person we have in the White House any longer.”

The Democratic Party’s decision to include elected Republicans, like former Ohio Gov. John Kasich and former Rep. Susan Molinari, now a lobbyist, on the first night of the convention was controversial within the party — especially on the same night Sanders, who championed a democratic socialist agenda, was slated to speak.

