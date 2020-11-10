Democratic mayor says DeSantis beef led Florida to sue Miami Beach over sewage spills

The Democratic mayor of Miami Beach, Dan Gelber, said a state lawsuit filed against the city for a series of sewer breaks is “obviously politically motivated” because he has openly criticized Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The lawsuit, filed by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, accuses the city of breaking state law in connection with the accidental rupturing of three sewer lines between July 2019 and last March that dumped about 1.7 million gallons of wastewater into Biscayne Bay.

Two of the breaks occurred when contracted workers mistakenly punctured pipes. The third, on March 5, was indirectly caused by contractor error after the city diverted pressure from one of the ruptured pipes to another one, overwhelming the system.

Gelber, who has written several letters to DeSantis requesting a statewide mask mandate to control COVID-19 and accusing him of pursuing a herd-immunity strategy, said Monday that the lawsuit caught him by surprise.

“It is obviously politically motivated,” he said. “He’s obviously not happy with us — with me.”

Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber, Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, at the Miami Beach Convention Center on April 8, 2020, discuss the Army Corps' building of a coronavirus field hospital inside the facility.

The lawsuit, filed Nov. 2 in Miami-Dade Circuit Court, requests that Miami Beach pay $750,000 in penalties and develop a “comprehensive emergency contingency plan to respond to future unpermitted discharges.” The state lists contractors A.C. Schultes and Calea as defendants in the case. Blogger Susan Askew first reported the lawsuit.

Gelber questioned why the state filed a lawsuit against the city when it never sued Fort Lauderdale, which leaked 232 million gallons of sewage from its failing pipes over a three-month period earlier this year. The state did fine the city $1.8 million for the spills.

“He didn’t sue Fort Lauderdale when they actually had the problem,” Gelber said. “We literally had a contractor sever our lines accidentally.”

A spokesperson for the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) said they could not answer questions Monday about how often the agency sues municipalities for sewer spills because enforcement statistics were not readily accessible.

“Under the leadership of Governor DeSantis, Florida has taken a bold step to address wastewater spills and enforce the state’s environmental laws,” the spokesperson said. “The Florida Department of Environmental Protection takes all wastewater discharges very seriously and violators will be held accountable. This complaint contains specific measures aimed at preventing future discharges which will better protect Biscayne Bay and nearby communities.”

In June, DeSantis approved a House bill that increases sewage-overflow fines and other environmental fees.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a roundtable discussion with Miami-Dade County mayors during the coronavirus pandemic, Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in Miami.

