Democratic Lawmakers May Cut Recess Short To Deal With USPS Crisis: Reports

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and other Democratic leaders are considering cutting short their legislative recess to deal with growing concerns about the alarming developments at the U.S. Postal Service, sources told Politico and CNN.

The USPS appears to be dissolving in front of Americans’ eyes ahead of an expected groundswell of mail-in ballots as voters seek to avoid the COVID-19 contagion risk of in-person voting in the Nov. 3 elections.

The House may return to address the agency problems within the next two weeks, sources told Politico. The next votes for the chamber are scheduled for the week of Sept. 14.

The possibility of an early return to work was discussed Saturday in an emergency leadership phone call, Politico reported. Lawmakers have come under fire for taking a break without forging a new COVID-19 package — or addressing the USPS mess.

Under consideration for an early return may be passing some version of a bill introduced by House Oversight and Reform Chair Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) that would prohibit the USPS from implementing a planned overhaul or major service changes before mail-in voting.

President Trump is willing to delay mail - medicines, paychecks, absentee ballots - to countless Americans for his own selfish ends. @HouseDemocrats are going to do everything we can to stop this. #DontMessWithUSPSpic.twitter.com/DR9NwxxN0q — Carolyn B. Maloney (@RepMaloney) August 15, 2020

Democratic lawmakers have accused President Donald Trump and his hand-picked postmaster general, Louis DeJoy, of deliberately sabotaging the mail system to manipulate the vote in Trump’s favor.

The president as much as admitted Thursday that he’s blocking much-needed funding for the cash-strapped USPS to hamstring its handling of a massive influx of votes.

Just as the USPS should be gearing up for a spike in mail volume, DeJoy banned overtime and imposed new limits on mail delivery times in an internal memo last month. In addition, the USPS...

